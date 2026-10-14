“Time to Close”- Paula Badosa Faces Fresh Uncertainty as Coach Confirms Split After 4 Years

Paula Badosa and Pol Toledo have shared plenty of highs and lows over the past four years, but their partnership has now come to an end. The Spanish star has spent much of that time trying to find consistency amid recurring injuries, with Toledo by her side through a Grand Slam breakthrough and her return to the WTA top 10. Now, she faces another transition as she looks to rebuild her career without a familiar face in her coaching box.

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“After nearly 4 years together, it’s time to close a chapter with Paula,” Toledo wrote in his Instagram announcement.

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Looking back on their time together, Toledo highlighted Badosa’s Australian Open semifinal run, their WTA 500 title in Washington, and her return to the top 10. He also thanked her for the opportunity to work together and wished her the best in both her career and personal life.

Their split marks the end of a partnership that went beyond the professional side of tennis. The two knew each other as children, having grown up together and shared the same coach before Toledo eventually took charge of Badosa’s career. That familiarity carried into their work on the tour, where they navigated everything from technical adjustments to the mental demands of competing at the highest level.

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Speaking on the Functional Tennis Podcast, Toledo recalled how their working relationship began and how quickly injuries became a concern.

“I know Paula since we grew up together. I mean, with eight, nine years. We had the same coach. When I started with her, she was like 26. But she… at third week she was injured. So for one year was not a good start,” he explained.

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Injuries and recurring back problems have repeatedly disrupted Badosa’s progress. Her farewell message from Toledo acknowledged the difficult stretches they endured, describing their time together as a journey of hard work, resilience, and growth. However, neither has publicly explained what prompted the separation or whether it was a mutual decision.

Badosa’s recent results offer some encouragement despite those setbacks. Her ranking has fluctuated considerably over the past few seasons, but she has shown that she can still put together strong runs when healthy. Whether her form had anything to do with the coaching split remains unknown, and there is little reason to assume that was the deciding factor.

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Toledo, meanwhile, appears ready to take a break before deciding on his next move.

“Now it’s time to take some time to rest, recharge, and look ahead with calm and enthusiasm,” he wrote, adding, “Ready for whatever lies ahead.”

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For Badosa, the immediate challenge will be finding the right direction for the next stage of her comeback. With a new coaching arrangement potentially on the horizon, she will hope to build on her recent progress and get closer to the level that once made her one of the WTA Tour’s leading players.

Paula Badosa Admits She’s Still ‘Frustrated’ With Her Ranking Despite Top-100 Return

The timing of the split comes as Badosa continues to work her way back up the rankings. After a difficult 2025 season, further physical setbacks early in 2026 saw her slide outside the top 100 in March, eventually dropping as low as No. 142. For a player who once reached No. 2 in the world, it was another frustrating stretch in a comeback already interrupted by injuries.

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Her results improved after the grass-court season. Badosa won the WTA 125 tournament in Bastad and reached the final in Iasi, although she retired during the title match against Mayar Sherif. She then reached the semifinals in São Paulo, adding valuable momentum to her climb back up the rankings. By October, she had returned to No. 58, according to Tennis World USA.

Still, Badosa knows that a better ranking alone won’t be enough. Speaking to MARCA, she admitted that her current position continues to frustrate her, even as she understands the circumstances behind it.

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“Yes, obviously it frustrates me, but I also understand and accept why I’m in this ranking,” she said.

Badosa knows she still has work to do. Her results have improved, but she hasn’t been able to put together a consistent run since her injury troubles began. She admitted as much in her recent comments, acknowledging that her current ranking is frustrating even if she understands how she got there.

Still, she hasn’t given up on her biggest goal. Badosa reached the Australian Open semifinals in 2025, and winning a Grand Slam remains firmly on her mind.

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“Until the last day I play a match, that will be my goal,” she said when discussing her dream of winning a Grand Slam title.

With Toledo now out of the picture, Badosa will have to figure out who she wants in her corner next. Neither has revealed what led to the split, so for now, the focus shifts to what comes next for the Spaniard as she looks to get her career back on track.