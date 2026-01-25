“Tired of Hearing It”: Chris Evert Rushes to Coco Gauff’s Defense at Australian Open

Coco Gauff battled through adversity against world No. 70 Hailey Baptiste in her last match, rallying from a set down despite four double faults and persistent serving troubles. It was a gritty, imperfect display, six double faults and 22 unforced errors, but as her quarterfinal push gathered momentum, Chris Evert stepped in to defend the young star amid mounting service criticism at the Australian Open.

During Coco Gauff’s fourth-round match against Karolína Muchová, Chris Evert shared her direct view on the ongoing focus around Coco’s serve.

“I’m getting tired of hearing it. I think we need to celebrate the best parts of her game instead of just the serve,” Evert said on commentary.

(More to come…)