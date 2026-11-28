The talk had been swirling for weeks about a potential feud between Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Berrettini at the Italian base. On the court in Bologna, that speculation appeared to melt away in a flurry of embraces. The two were seen hugging over and over again as Italy secured their fourth-straight spot in the Davis Cup finals – a public display of unity that said more than any number of carefully worded denials ever could.

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Musetti, who did the heavy lifting on the day, framed the victory as a triumph of togetherness.

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“As the captain said, our focus is to create and to be united,” he said. “At the end it’s just three points, but behind that there’s a whole lot of work behind the scenes. Really, really happy for the team, not just for myself.”

With Italy still missing the injured Jannik Sinner, Musetti shouldered the burden, first seeing off Jakub Mensik in the singles before returning for the decisive doubles alongside Andrea Vavassori. The pair edged Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) in a gripping decider, sealing it when Musetti put away a volley at the net and sparking wild celebrations as the entire Italian bench spilled onto the court.

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Imago IPA91702068 – Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli, and Team Italy celebrate their victory after winning the doubles match at the end of the Davis Cup semifinal between Italy and the Czech Republic at the SuperTennis Arena on November 27, 2026, in Bologna, Italy. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA Copyright: xRobertoxBettacchi/IPAxSportx/x/ipa-agency.netx IPA91702068 IPA91702068

The victory helped one of the best streaks the Davis Cup has seen in years. Italy, champions in each of the past three seasons, are now into a fourth final in a row, and they have reached it on home soil in Bologna, roared on by a fervent crowd.

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The fact they have done that without the injured Sinner, their talisman that helped them secure their most recent victories, only deepens the sense of a squad blessed with real strength in depth. The real story of the day was written at the celebrations afterwards.

Hugs that spoke louder than the rumors

Having wrapped up his singles win, Musetti charged towards his teammates, shared an animated reaction with Vavassori and then threw his arms around Berrettini. Earlier, Berrettini had been among the loudest voices on the sidelines, roaring his teammate on as Musetti clawed his way back from 0-40 in a crucial game. And when the tie was finally won, it was Berrettini who leapt onto Musetti, the two locked in a long embrace that quickly spread across social media.

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Now instead of the coldness that had been reported on previous occasions, here were two men celebrating as close friends and the joy of their fellowship was easy for a packed arena to see.

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Imago TENNIS UNITED CUP MEDIA OPPS, Italian tennis players Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti take a GoBoat ride on the Brisbane River, ahead of the 2023 United Cup tennis tournament, in Brisbane, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG BRISBANE QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJONOxSEARLEx 20221227001746226787

For weeks, fans had been dissecting the pair’s every interaction for signs of a feud. It started when they unfollowed each other on Instagram, and then Berrettini was asked on the spot in Vienna about Musetti’s win in Lyon, and he replied, “Is this live?”

At earlier ties in the Davis Cup, observers claimed Berrettini had appeared to keep his distance from Musetti, seizing on moments when he seemed to avoid a handshake, stood apart from him in team photographs, or declined to drape an arm around his shoulder in the way teammates so often do.

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The chatter had been stoked by unverified, off-court rumors about the players’ personal lives, the kind of speculation Berrettini has indicated is false. The rumor spread was that the 2021 Wimbledon finalist’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa Bellini was involved in a romantic relationship with Musetti at the time of their breakup. However, Bellini herself has denied all the cheating rumors going around. On the other hand, Musetti has also been in a long-term relationship with an Italian graphic designer, Veronica Confalonieri, since 2022.

On the evidence of Bologna, though, whatever friction had been imagined looked a world away from the scenes of unfiltered joy that greeted Italy’s victory, the sort of spontaneous celebration that is difficult to fake.

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If the on-court embraces weren’t enough, Berrettini seemed to take matters into his own hands when the dust had settled. In a celebratory post shared on Instagram featuring eight photographs, the opening image showed the two players wrapped in each other’s arms, and four of the eight frames featured Musetti, two of them mid-hug.

Italy now turn their focus to the final, where they will go in search of a fourth successive crown in the absence of their marquee player, Jannik Sinner. They will face the winner of the second semifinal, Great Britain vs. Spain. The final is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, at 3 PM local time.