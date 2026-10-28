“To Have No Regrets” — Stan Wawrinka Leaves Basel With a Moving Gesture for His Fans

Stan Wawrinka first picked up a racket at eight, never knowing just how far the sport would take him. Now, 33 years later, at 41, “Stan the Man” has reached the end of that journey, bidding farewell to professional tennis at the Swiss Indoors Basel.

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His final match didn’t go as he had hoped, but as he took one last walk around the court, the home crowd gave him a moment to cherish. Stan the Man got his chance to thank the fans who had stood by him and say goodbye to the game that shaped his life.

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Wawrinka reflected on the legacy he hopes to leave behind, sharing what he wants people to remember long after his final match. He said, “I achieved way more than I could dream of. I always work hard to push myself to the limit. I always did with passion, being myself on the court. I always try to share a lot with the fans with the ppl around, that’s 1 of the biggest reasons why I kept playing for so long.”

Basel was a fitting place for Stan Wawrinka to bring his professional career to a close. For Wawrinka, returning to the tournament one final time offered a personal opportunity to bid farewell in front of a crowd that had followed his journey.

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His 19th appearance at the event marked the end of a significant chapter in Swiss tennis. It was in Switzerland that fans celebrated some of his greatest achievements, from his Grand Slam triumphs to Davis Cup success and Olympic gold.

“For me, all I wanted in my career was to give everything, to have no regrets, to always fight, to always give 100% in every match — out of respect for myself, for the opponent, for the tournament, for the fans, for everybody.” He followed that thought with a line that captured the spirit of his farewell: “That was always the most important thing for more than 20 years, and that’s the only way you can leave the sport: without any regrets.”

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His final shot as a professional was a backhand that sailed wide, and the home crowd reacted with audible disappointment. After more than two decades on tour, that was how the competitive chapter of his career ended. Yet the match result was only part of the story as Wawrinka lost 7-5, 7-6(2) to eighth seed Jiří Lehečka in the first round on Tuesday.

His trademark one-handed backhands drew loud cheers, and supporters stayed with him through the closing moments against Lehečka. When the match was over, Wawrinka took a lap around the court to acknowledge them before leaving for the last time as a professional player.

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There was something fitting about that final gesture. Wawrinka had spent years competing in an era dominated by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He carved out his own place in that company with three Grand Slam titles, each won against a player ranked world No. 1 at the time. He beat Nadal in the 2014 Australian Open final, then defeated Djokovic at the 2015 French Open and the 2016 US Open. He also reached No. 3 in the world rankings and won 16 tour-level titles.

Wawrinka had already given fans years of spectacular tennis, including a backhand that became one of the most distinctive shots of his generation. The loss to Lehečka ended his playing career, but it did not define how he left the sport. He left by acknowledging the people who had helped make the journey worthwhile.

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Moreover, Wawrinka is not the only veteran whose farewell has put the bond between a player and the crowd in focus. Gaël Monfils has also confirmed plans to return to his home tournament for a final tribute, although the circumstances around his exit have been very different.

Gaël Monfils Set for Paris Masters Farewell After Retirement Took an Unexpected Turn

The Frenchman had expected to finish his career at the Paris Masters, but he retired earlier than planned and withdrew from his remaining tournaments.

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Monfils explained that his separation from Elina Svitolina had affected him deeply and left him unable to prepare and compete as he wanted. He admitted that he was not in the right psychological state to continue playing.

Even so, Monfils made clear that he did not want his career to end without a proper goodbye. “Of course I wasn’t going to leave like that,” he said during a Twitch livestream, before announcing that the Paris Masters would organise a tribute to his career. The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, after the first match of the night session.

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Monfils also spoke directly about the supporters who had stood by him throughout his career. “And now I want to thank the family of French tennis that supported me,” he said. He added that the tribute would give him the chance to say goodbye to the French crowd in person. The ceremony will offer fans an opportunity to celebrate a player whose charisma and flair made him a favorite across the sport.

The two farewells will not look the same. Wawrinka got to play his final match in Basel before taking one last lap around the court. Monfils will have his moment with the Paris crowd after his retirement arrived earlier than expected. But both players have made it clear that their supporters deserve a place in the final chapter. For Wawrinka, that message came through a walk around the court and a career guided by the desire to leave without regrets.