Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze Reveal First Photos From Their Gold Coast Estate Wedding

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze tied the knot on July 14, entering married life after almost 4 years together. Once the wedding photos surfaced in the public domain, the happy couple looked strikingly fashionable on their special day.

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Once the photos from the ceremony were released, people were in awe of the specially made white strapless gown Lorenze wore. The wedding dress was from the renowned Carolina Herrera, designed by Wes Gordon. Paul himself looked sharp in a Burberry suit with two of his ATP peers, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, as his best men. The two got married at the Old Westbury Gardens in the North Shore of Long Island, New York, which was carefully chosen as Lorenze had admitted her desire to get married in a place where her love story with Paul had begun.

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“Tommy and I always knew we wanted to get married in America, in the state where we met, and somewhere that felt accessible for the people we love most,” said Lorenze during an interview with Vogue. “I wanted the wedding to feel true to who we are and where our story began.”

In keeping with Lorenze’s wishes, Old Westbury Gardens was an apt choice for the happy couple, as they first met at the 2022 US Open in New York. Paul soon got the benefit of having Lady Luck by his side, as he made his first deep run at a Major, reaching the semifinal of the 2023 Australian Open. The relationship went strong for the next few years as the American tennis star proposed to Lorenze last year in an intimate setting on the Nantucket Islands.

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Tennis player weddings are often small and intimate affairs so that the special couple can spend the day with their loved ones, away from the spotlight of media scrutiny. Paul is not the only ATP star to get hitched this July, as tennis couple Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter had their special day on July 12 as well. The Australian-British player kept their wedding plans completely under wraps, and got married in a very small and closely-knit ceremony at Leicestershire, which was Boulter’s hometown.

Paul and Lorenze have been one of the fan-favorite couples in the last few years, with the ATP pro often sharing some of his great on-court moments with her.

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Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze Have Shared Some Beautiful On-Court Moments

Paul and Lorenze have shared a couple of beautiful on-court moments throughout their relationship. Back in 2023, when Paul reached the semifinal of the 2023 Australian Open, the couple had just started dating for a few months. After winning his quarterfinal clash against Ben Shelton, he asked the whole Melbourne crowd to join him in singing “Happy Birthday” for his girlfriend.

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When Paul won the title at Queens in 2024, he celebrated his title win with Lorenze, with the pair posing together for the official trophy photoshoot on the court. Even though it was not the norm, Paul had none of it, as he enjoyed sharing the best career moment of his life with his partner. Later, the American player also tagged Lorenze while congratulating his team on social media for the win, signaling the influence of his girlfriend on his tennis career.

Paul’s tennis career before and after meeting Lorenze is two different stories, as the American player reached ten of his eleven career finals after he started dating Lorenze. The American had his best season in 2024, when he won three titles, and even this year, he has already reached four finals, winning his fifth career title in Houston.