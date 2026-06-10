Toni Nadal Labels Stan Wawrinka “A Less Good Player” While Explaining Alexander Zverev’s Grand Slam Struggles

After a stunning Wimbledon first round loss last year, Alexander Zverev revealed he had tried convincing Toni Nadal to join his team officially, only for the Spaniard to decline because of prior commitments. That early exit proved to be an unexpected turning point, as Toni reached out with a message and the pair spent an impactful 10 days together, guidance that later fueled Zverev’s run to the Cincinnati Masters SF. Now, the very same Toni Nadal has reflected on the challenges Zverev faced before claiming his maiden Grand Slam title in Paris, before offering a sharp assessment of Stan Wawrinka.

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“Wawrinka, who is a less good player than you, has won three Grand Slam tournaments. Why shouldn’t you have your chance?” Toni Nadal added while talking at the Radio Estadio program of Onda Cero while sharing the conversation he had with Zverev when the German was with Toni back in last year.

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The former coach of Rafa continued by explaining what he believed Zverev needed to improve mentally. “What you need to do is change your attitude. You have to try not to be negative.’”

The 65-year-old also highlighted the importance of taking opportunities whenever the sport’s dominant forces like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are vulnerable. “Listen, Alcaraz and Sinner are better than you. You have to accept it, but they are not 365 days a year. On days when they’re not at their best, you have to make the effort to be up to it.”

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In many ways, the German did exactly that when this year’s French Open unfolded. The Spaniard was sidelined due to a wrist injury. His absence immediately changed the complexion of the tournament draw.

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Meanwhile, the Italian top seed arrived in Paris as one of the overwhelming favorites. The 24-year-old entered the event carrying a remarkable 29-match winning streak and already had five back-to-back Masters titles to his name.

However, he failed to maintain that momentum during his 2nd-round clash against Juan Manuel Cerundolo. Despite comfortably winning the opening two sets, he ultimately suffered a shock defeat.

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Novak Djokovic also endured a major upset during the tournament. The Serbian 24-time Grand Slam champion was eliminated by Joao Fonseca, leaving Zverev as the highest remaining seed in the draw.

The German took full advantage of the opportunity placed before him. Eventually, the 29-year-old ended the wait for a major title by capturing the first Grand Slam crown of his career after battling for more than four hours before defeating Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in a thrilling five-set encounter at Court Philippe-Chatriert.

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Still, Toni Nadal’s suggestion that Wawrinka was a ‘less good player’ than Zverev remains open to debate. Many fans may view that comparison differently given what the 41-years-old Swiss achieved throughout his career.

Despite preparing to retire from the tour later this year, ‘Stan the Man’ leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. He captured 19 ATP titles overall, including 16 singles titles and three doubles trophies.

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His achievements include winning the 2014 AO, the 2015 Roland Garros, and the 2016 US Open. The Swiss also claimed Olympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics alongside Roger Federer, all while competing during the peak years of the “Big Three” era.

Although Zverev’s trophy collection may have surpassed Wawrinka’s, the Swiss star’s elegant one-handed backhand and remarkable longevity are qualities fans continue to admire.

And while Zverev, who himself lives with Type 1 diabetes from age 4, now has a Grand Slam title to his name, Toni Nadal’s claim that Stan was less capable than the German will likely remain a highly debatable topic among tennis followers.

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Toni Nadal claims Carlos Alcaraz faces weaker opposition than past icons of the game

Earlier this year in January, the former coach and uncle of Rafael Nadal once again found himself at the center of controversy. That time, his remarks focused on Carlos Alcaraz and the level of competition the Spaniard has faced during his rise to the top.

According to Nadal, the fellow Spaniard has benefited from competing in an era that lacks the same depth seen in previous generations.

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“He [Alcaraz] has exceptional physical attributes, excellent technical skill, and on top of that, he’s lucky: his opponents are of a lower calibre. And I’m not saying this because I’m Rafael Nadal’s uncle – not at all. I try to be fair, but it’s clear,” Toni added.

The former coach further expanded on his reasoning by highlighting the unpredictability of earlier generations. “Before, when you went out to play against [Juan] Del Potro, [Andy] Murray, or [Stan] Wawrinka, you knew you were going to suffer and that the match was going to be tough. If they had a great day, they could beat you,” Nadal told Onda Cero radio.

Up until that point following the AO, Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner had shared dominance at the Grand Slam level. The pair had split each of the previous nine major titles since the Serbian icon won the US Open in 2023.

Despite that trend, Nadal believed there was one player capable of disrupting the Sincaraz era. In his eyes, it was always Alexander Zverev. “He’s the only one who could take on Alcaraz and Sinner, as long as he changes some habits in his game and his character,” he said.

Now, with Zverev finally ending his Grand Slam drought and proudly carrying the title of major champion himself, Toni Nadal’s earlier comments have gained renewed attention.

At the same time, comparisons between Zverev and Stan Wawrinka continue to generate plenty of discussion among fans as the grass-court Slam at All-England Club draws ever closer.