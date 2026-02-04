Toni Nadal Reignites Era Debate by Calling Carlos Alcaraz “Lucky”

Carlos Alcaraz’s command over the modern tennis landscape is unmistakable, amplified by his Australian Open triumph. Yet Toni Nadal offers a nuanced lens: while Alcaraz blends rare athleticism with sublime technique, he has also risen in a period where rival depth appears thinner, subtly smoothing his path to sustained dominance.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, the 64-year-old Toni Nadal offered a frank assessment of Carlos Alcaraz’s rise.

“He [Alcaraz] has exceptional physical attributes, excellent technical skill, and on top of that, he’s lucky: his opponents are of a lower calibre.” Toni Nadal’s remark immediately sparked debate across the tennis world.

He then contrasted the present era with the past. “Before, when you went out to play against [Juan] Del Potro, [Andy] Murray, or [Stan] Wawrinka, you knew you were going to suffer and that the match was going to be tough. If they had a great day, they could beat you,” he said.

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain speaks at a press conferene after winning the mens singles final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day 15 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Sunday, February 1, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260202138321601595

At first glance, the comments may sound nostalgic. Yet Alcaraz’s rapid ascent on the ATP Tour is undeniable. He has established himself as one of the most consistent performers at the sport’s biggest events.

Last season underlined that dominance clearly. Alcaraz captured eight tour-level titles. Among them were Grand Slam victories at the French Open and the US Open, achievements that firmly reinforced his authority at the top.

That momentum carried smoothly into the 2026 season. Arriving in Melbourne, Alcaraz had one clear target. He wanted his first AO title and showed calm purpose throughout the tournament.

After negotiating a demanding draw, he delivered on the biggest stage. In the final, he defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 2–6, 6–2, 6–3, 7–5 to claim his seventh major title.

The victory carried historic weight. Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open Era to complete a career Grand Slam, a milestone that further elevated his growing legacy in men’s tennis.

In the current era, his chief rival is Jannik Sinner. The Italian enjoyed an outstanding season last year, winning six titles, including Grand Slam triumphs at the AO and Wimbledon.

Together, Alcaraz and Sinner have ruled the biggest stages. They have shared all Grand Slam titles over the past two seasons and met in three major finals last year alone.

Still, the rivalry lacks the depth of the Big 3 era. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer faced relentless pressure from Wawrinka, Del Potro, and Murray, making that period uniquely competitive, a point echoed recently by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga suggests winning Slams is easier now than the ‘Big 3’ era

During the era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, winning a Grand Slam was almost impossible for anyone else. From Wimbledon 2003 to the 2023 US Open, the trio claimed 66 of the 81 majors played. Their dominance left little room for rivals to break through.

When Federer retired, and Nadal followed, many players sensed an opportunity. Alexander Zverev and others believed the door had finally opened. The expectation was that GS titles would be shared among a wider group in the coming years.

That hope did not last long. Novak Djokovic remained a dominant force. Soon after, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner emerged, and the door shut once again on the rest of the field.

Alcaraz and Sinner have since taken control of men’s tennis. The pair has now shared the last nine Grand Slam titles between them. At present, there are few signs that their grip on the biggest stages will loosen.

During the Big 3 era, only Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka managed to win three Grand Slams each. Beyond them, just nine other men claimed a major title across two decades. Many talented players were left frustrated by timing alone.

One of those players was Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The Frenchman reached a single Grand Slam final at the 2008 Australian Open. He defeated Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals but lost to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Speaking to digital media Univers Tennis about Alcaraz, Tsonga offered a measured view. “He is definitely a complete (player). Really. But is he stronger than these players (the Big 3) in any aspect? Physically? Mentally? We really don’t have a clue.”

Tsonga then explained what a true comparison would require. “I would have liked to see Alcaraz win Roland-Garros, defeating (Juan Martin) Del Potro in the third round, Wawrinka fourth, Djokovic quarter-final, Nadal semi-final, and Federer final.”

He also reflected on the current landscape. “Because today, they (Sinner and him) are dominating like hell. But if I shall say, they are (the) only two in the field.”

It will be fascinating to watch how these comparisons evolve in the coming years. The key question remains who, if anyone, will rise to truly challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.