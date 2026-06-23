“Took Away My Joy”- Marketa Vondrousova Breaks Silence After Facing 4-Year Suspension Over Breaking Protocol

The world of tennis is reeling after the 2023 SW19 champion, Marketa Vondrousova, was hit with a 4-year ban, sidelining her until June 21, 2030. The 26-year-old now joins the list of high-profile doping cases in recent times involving Simona Halep, Jannik Sinner, and Iga Swiatek. And the crushing verdict has now left the WTA tennis star heartbroken, as the sport watches in disbelief.

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“Today, however, I cannot say what comes next. The last seven months have left marks that will not disappear overnight. They took away my joy, my confidence, and the sense of security I once had. And I honestly do not know how long it will take to find those things again,” Vondrousova recently added on IG.

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“For the first time in my life, I do not have a plan. For the first time in my life, I do not know where the road ahead leads… they changed me. Even though this chapter ends with more pain than I ever imagined, it does not erase who I am, what I believe in, or everything I gave to this sport.”

The ITIA announced that the Czech professional refused to take a doping test last year, and after a hearing held earlier this month, an independent tribunal decided to impose the maximum 4-year suspension.

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And the cases of tennis players refusing doping tests have been very rare. Under the current anti-doping rules, refusing to provide a sample is treated just as seriously as returning a positive doping test.

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Karen Moorhouse, the current chief executive of the ITIA, explained why the punishment is so severe. “We recognise that this is a significant ban. And the reason for that is that you can’t have an anti-doping system where a player is in a better place by refusing to take a test than they would by taking the test and testing positive. So that feeds into the structure of the doping rules that provides for a starting point of a four-year ban for refusing to take a test, the same as a starting point for testing positive.”

According to the governing body, a female doping control officer arrived at the former world No. 6’s home at around 8 pm on December 3. The visit happened as part of the sport’s regular anti-doping procedures.

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Under the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) whereabouts rules, athletes must provide an hour window each day when they are available for testing.

However, that particular visit in December happened outside Vondrousova’s chosen one-hour time slot. Even so, the current rule allows officers to conduct visits outside that window, and such checks are considered a normal part of the doping testing process.

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After the encounter, the 2023 Wimbledon winner publicly questioned how the testing was carried out. She posted a photo of the doping control officer on IG and suggested the official had not followed the proper procedures.

“Rules should apply to everyone. Even to those enforcing them,” she wrote. Her post quickly sparked debate across the tennis community at that time.

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Now that the ban has officially been confirmed for the Czech international, reactions have continued to pour in. Her fellow WTA teammate, along with several tennis legends, have also shared their thoughts on the case as the sport continues to debate one of its most talked-about doping decisions in recent times.

Patrick McEnroe condemns harsh sanctions against Marketa Vondrousova

The professional tennis world reacted almost immediately after the 4-year suspension was announced for Marketa Vondrousova.

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59-year-old Patrick McEnroe was among the first well-known voices to speak out. Asked about his reaction to Vondrousova’s ban during an ESPN Zoom call with Tennis Now’s Chris Oddo, McEnroe added, “Four years is ridiculous. I mean, that’s way too harsh. I mean, two I could see. Even that to me would be harsh. One year, okay, you’re going to get it. But four years, really? I’m sure she’s appealing it. She should get punished, but four years is way too extreme.”

As for now, many have compared Vondrousova’s case with that of current world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Some questioned why the Italian received only a reduced 3-month suspension after failing a doping test, while Vondrousova, who did not fail one, was handed a 4-year ban.

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Support also poured in from fellow players after she shared her emotional message on IG. Sorana Cîrstea added: “I can’t believe this. We are with you.” While Slovak international Rebecca Sramkova also encouraged her, saying: “Come back stronger than ever.”

Coco Gauff joined the support as well. She left 3 heart reactions under Vondrousova’s post, showing she was standing behind her.

Vondrousova can still appeal the ruling to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Until then, the 4-year suspension continues to fuel debate across the tennis world.