Top 5 Unseeded Players at Roland Garros Who Could Turn the Draw Upside Down

French Open has never been short of underdog stories. Over the years, the Paris clay has produced some unforgettable surprise runs, from Mats Wilander winning the 1982 title as a teenager to Robin Soderling stunning Rafael Nadal en route to the 2009 final.

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And this year might just deliver another unexpected breakthrough. With several dangerous unseeded players entering the draw in strong form, the stage feels perfectly set for another dark horse run deep into the tournament.

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Here are the top five unseeded players who can prove to be a major threat at the upcoming French Open.

1. Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils, the former world No. 6, has received a wildcard entry into French Open. With this expected to be his final season on tour, the Frenchman will be hoping to make one last memorable run in front of his home crowd in Paris. While his season hasn’t been particularly strong so far, the energy and support at Roland Garros could still help spark something special.

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Monfils’ best run in Paris came back in 2008, when he reached the semifinals before losing to Roger Federer. Federer also stopped him in the quarterfinals in both 2009 and 2011; while Andy Murray ended his campaign at the same stage in 2014.

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Now, with what could be his final appearance at the tournament, fans will be hoping Monfils can put together one more classic run on the Paris clay.

2. Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka returns to French Open this year as the 2015 champion, but for one final time. Ranked No. 119 heading into the tournament, the Swiss veteran is retiring at the end of the season, making this his last campaign on the Paris clay.

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Wawrinka has received a wildcard entry into the draw and will be hoping to make the most of the opportunity. While his 7-9 record this season may not look particularly convincing, the three-time Grand Slam champion has shown time and again that he can still catch fire on the big stage, especially at Roland Garros, where some of the best moments of his career have unfolded.

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However, he has kept his expectations grounded for the upcoming Grand Slam and just wants to enjoy playing on the clay-courts of Paris for one final time.

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas’s best recent run at the French Open came in 2024, when he reached the quarterfinals before falling to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. Now ranked No. 82, the Greek heads back to Paris looking to rediscover his rhythm on clay.

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Despite a difficult clay swing, Tsitsipas remains a difficult opponent at Roland Garros. The 27-year-old has consistently produced strong performances in Paris over the years, and with his experience on clay, he still has the ability to put together a deep run if he finds momentum early.

4. Martin Landaluce

The Spanish qualifier has turned many heads through his sensational performances this season. Ranked No. 67, Landaluce first came into the spotlight at the Miami Open where he made it to the quarterfinals after defeating opponents like Luciano Darderi, and Karen Khachanov. Despite a straight-set defeat to Jiri Lehecka in the last 8, Landaluce’s run in the tournament was nothing short of remarkable.

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The 20-year-old also had a solid run at the recently concluded Italian Open. He reached the quarterfinals after defeating players like Marin Cilic and Hamad Medjedovic. Having secured a place in the top 100, Landaluce has been given an entry to the main draw for the upcoming Roland Garros. It will be interesting to see how far the young Spaniard will manage to go in the Grand Slam.

5. Dino Prizmic

The 20-year-old Croatian has had a brilliant clay-court season so far. Prizmic reached the final of the Challenger event in Monza and then had a decent run at the Madrid Open, where he made it to the R32. He even clinched a monumental 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 victory over Ben Shelton in the last 16.

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Prizmic then made it to the R16 of the Italian Open, defeating none other than Novak Djokovic in the second round. He followed that up by getting the better of Ugo Humbert before being eliminated by Karen Khachanov. The World No. 71 has been in great form for the past few months now and it will be interesting to see if he will be able to give similar performances in what will be his first-ever senior campaign at the French Open.