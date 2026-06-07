Top 5 Records Mirra Andreeva Broke After Securing Her Maiden Grand Slam Crown at French Open

Just a year ago, Mirra Andreeva‘s rise from teenage sensation to the queen of women’s tennis still felt like a distant dream despite winning two back-to-back Masters. Even in 2024, the 17-year-old watched her French Open title hopes fade after falling short of a final berth against Jasmine Paolini, leaving the fairy tale unfinished. But in 2026, the Russian teenager returned to Paris, defeated Maja Chwalinska on the sport’s biggest stage, and etched her name into history by setting five remarkable records that will inspire future generations.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

1. In the Open Era, only 4-time Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek in 2020 and 2024, along with Steffi Graf in 1988, have dropped fewer games than Andreeva’s 17 from the R16 onward while winning the title. That achievement alone placed her in elite company. Yet, it was only one of several records she added to her name during the fortnight in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The Russian ace also continued one of the strongest starts ever to a Roland Garros career. Among players who began their careers in the Open Era, only four women have collected more main-draw singles wins in their first four appearances in Paris than Andreeva’s total of 18 victories.

3. Her success also strengthened her place among the youngest Grand Slam champions of the modern era. Andreeva is now the 3rd-youngest WTA singles major champion since 2000. Only another Russian icon, Maria Sharapova’s Wimbledon triumph in 2004 and Emma Raducanu’s US Open victory in 2021 came at a younger age. That puts the Andreeva in truly rare company.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Her winning the Suzanne Lenglen Cup also earned Andreeva a special place in French Open history. She became the 4th-youngest player in the Open Era to win her first women’s singles title in Paris. Only Monica Seles in 1990, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in 1989, and the 22-time Grand Slam winner Steffi Graf in 1987 achieved the feat at a younger age. The list reads like a hall of fame, and now Andreeva belongs on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Perhaps the most remarkable statistic of all highlights her significance in modern tennis. At just 19 years old, she is the youngest women’s singles champion at Roland Garros since Monica Seles captured the title in 1992.

Like Seles before her, the Russian has long been viewed as one of the brightest talents in the sport. Her rise has felt inevitable for several years, although reaching the very top still required patience and hard work on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

She won her first WTA Tour match at just 15 years old. That victory came against the Canadian Leylah Fernandez after Andreeva received a wild card into the Madrid WTA 1000 tournament.

Only a few months later, she reached the 3rd round at the Roland Garros and advanced to the second week at SW19. Those performances quickly established her as a generational prospect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The milestones continued to arrive. Her first WTA title came in Iasi two years ago, and she later added a doubles silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Last year as well, she became the youngest WTA Masters champion by winning Dubai before backing it up with another WTA 1000 title at Indian Wells, where she defeated the top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Later that same season, she made her Top 5 debut in the WTA ranking.

Her path to the French Open title was equally impressive this year. She dropped just 5 games against Jil Teichmann in the 4th round before defeating No. 18 seed Sorana Cirstea in the QF and No. 15 seed Marta Kostyuk, who entered the match with a 17-0 clay-court record this season, in the SF. Across those two matches, she lost only 7 games. Even yesterday, Chwalinska showed flashes of resistance in the final but managed only 5 games overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while the records now continue to pile up around Andreeva’s name, the new champion still had one special person she wanted to thank after her historic victory at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Mirra Andreeva thanks herself after achieving historic French Open glory

One of the most memorable parts of Mirra Andreeva’s rise has not only been her game on court but also her habit of giving herself credit after major victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tradition gained widespread attention after her title-winning run at Indian Wells. Even after capturing one of the biggest trophies of her young career, Andreeva made sure to recognize her own efforts.

“Last but not least, I would again like to thank myself for fighting until the end for always believing in me and for never quitting,” Andreeva said last year. The phrase immediately reminded many fans of a famous speech by Snoop Dogg at the Hollywood Walk of Fame induction speech in 2018.

The Russian appeared to embrace a similar mindset earlier after defeating Clara Tauson to win the Dubai Tennis Championships, she once again made herself part of her victory speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

That tradition followed her all the way to the French Open this year. As she celebrated the biggest victory of her career, the same message remained front and center.

“I want to thank myself,” was the phrase emblazoned on Mirra Andreeva’s jacket as she lifted her 1st Grand Slam trophy at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. It served as a reminder of the self-belief that carried her through difficult moments.

Following her dominant 6-3, 6-2 victory over the Polish qualifier, the 19-year-old began her speech by thanking her opponent. She then expressed gratitude to the tournament organizers, her team, and coach.

However, she saved her final words of appreciation for herself. “I also want to thank myself for believing in myself,” Andreeva said on the court. “For giving 100% even when it’s been tough, trying every day to be better as a person and a player, believing I can do this, fighting so many demons inside of me. Only I know how tough it was for me and how nervous I was these past two weeks, so thanks to me for working so hard and giving my best.”

Now, as Andreeva celebrates her historic Roland Garros triumph, attention is already beginning to shift toward SW19, where the tennis world will once again be watching her rise closely.