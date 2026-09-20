Top-7 Breakthrough Stars of the US Open: The Players Who Won Hearts

Flushing Meadows is known for its high-pressure drama, exciting night matches held under the lights, and the appearance of new talent. Their willingness to challenge the existing order at the US Open is always fun to watch. Although the top seeds and established champions usually take centre stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the tournament’s most memorable moments come when unseeded players and young prospects outperform their peers. This year, the US Open had a perfect balance, with deep runs by top players and a bold group of up-and-coming competitors stealing the spotlight on several occasions.

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Young athletes seized unusual chances and showcased their Grand Slam abilities. This included exciting five-set matches, emotional breakthroughs, and historic milestones. Let’s take a look back at the US Open 2026 and relive some of the breakthrough performers who won fans’ hearts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

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1. Alex Michelsen

The 22-year-old American had only managed two wins in his career against players in New York. However, when he arrived in Flushing Meadows, he progressed smoothly through the tournament without losing a single set and reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Michelsen beat rising Italian player Federico Cina and then thoroughly defeated the well-performing 16th seed Brandon Nakashima in straight sets.

In his match against close friend Frances Tiafoe, the world No. 46 was serving to win at 5-4 in the third set before Tiafoe staged a comeback. Michelsen fought hard through five tough sets and ultimately lost in the closely contested deciding tiebreak, 7-6(10-6). But the hug that took place at the net after the match between the two friends was truly emotional. Michelsen revealed his genuine emotions during the embrace, making it one of the most memorable and touching moments of the tournament.

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2. Iva Jovic

Building on her previous performance in the Elite 8 at the Australian Open, the 18-year-old American talent has proven her position in the top 20 rankings. She showcased a strong game of tennis on home soil in New York. In one of the week’s most intense matches, Jovic beat her fellow rising star Alexandra Eala 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, remaining calm throughout the third set despite the high-pressure rallies. She also challenged former champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round. While Gauff won 6-1, 6-4, Jovic’s aggressive play and composure prove that she will be a name to watch in the second week of Grand Slam tournaments for many years to come.

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3. Alexander Blockx

The 21-year-old etched his name in the history books as he became the first Belgian man to reach the US Open singles quarterfinals. Despite suffering obvious physical fatigue and several difficulties during the tournament, Blockx came back from a set down and defeated Flavio Cobolli. He then went on to beat 24th seed Francisco Cerúndolo in four intense sets. Although his body finally failed him against Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals, Blockx’s constant court coverage and powerful groundstrokes won him standing ovations from the crowd.

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4. Anastasia Potapova

In previous years, Potapova had only managed to reach the third round in New York despite great results at Roland-Garros. However, she turned the tables this year, finally revealing her true hard-court potential by advancing all the way into the second week. In the third round, Potapova delivered her best performance of the week, beating the 2025 finalist Amanda Anisimova to win 6–2, 7–5. In the round of 16 the 24th seed wore down Roland-Garros champion Mirra Andreeva physically, overcoming a tough match that went 5–7, 6–4, 6–3 and demonstrating her consistent power.

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5. Arthur Gea

Having won only four of his matches in the final qualifying round played against Nishesh Basavareddy, the 87th-ranked Frenchman secured a spot in the main draw as a lucky loser. Gea won a five-set battle against Juan Manuel Cerúndolo before beating both the home favourites Zachary Svajda and Michael Zheng in successive rounds. In the fourth round, Gea fought the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp to five sets, taking over four hours. Although he had a match point in the third-set tiebreak, Gea still lost 3-6, 6-7(0), 7-6(7), 7-6(3), 6-4. His bold attacking style of play and ‘never-say-never’ fighting spirit impressed the spectators at the US Open.

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6. Linda Noskova

Having just won her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, the 21-year-old Czech star had to cope with the heavy pressure of proving herself on the hard courts at Flushing Meadows. In New York, Noskova broke her own personal best by advancing to the third round, beating 11th seed Marta Kostyuk 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. In the quarterfinals, Noskova brought World No.2 and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to the very edge of defeat. Sabalenka only just managed to survive a final-set match tiebreak, winning 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(10-7), thus securing Noskova’s position among the top ball-strikers in the game.

7. Mariano Navone

At the start of the tournament, the Argentine star, a clay court specialist, achieved the biggest surprise of the event. He defeated four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic in a five-set match. Navone gave Djokovic his first loss in the first round of a Grand Slam event since 2006, becoming only the third player in history to beat the Serbian superstar in the first round of a major tournament. Rather than being daunted by Djokovic’s depth or the large crowd in the stadium, Navone used constant outstanding defensive returns and aggressive forehands to counter the pace and control important rallies. The passion and energy that Navone showed at the Arthur Ashe Stadium immediately made him an overnight cult hero.

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The US Open once again shows that the wonder of Grand Slam tennis is based on the unexpected. While the champions are raising their trophies, the lively spirit of Flushing Meadows continues due to young players, who are drawing the course of their careers before a crowd of 24,000 excited spectators.

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This year, the drama was raw and the energy continued on the courts because of historic quarterfinal performances, a determined attitude as a lucky loser, composure, and a surprise victory over Novak Djokovic on his first night at the tournament. The seven players have raised their reputations, changed the course of their careers, and clearly become the standout stars this tennis season.