Top 3 Controversies Dominating at the 2026 US Open

A single Day 1 grounds pass to Flushing Meadows now costs $363—and it won’t even get you to the best seats during the US Open. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman recently slammed the USTA over the soaring prices, questioning how pricing out working-class fans aligns with the non-profit’s core mission to promote tennis.

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As the 2026 US Open unfolds in New York, ticket inflation is just one component of a wider fan backlash. Alongside skyrocketing costs, an influx of non-tennis influencers and deteriorating stadium conditions are sparking intense debate.

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Here are the three main controversies surrounding this year’s US Open.

1. The Ticket Price Crisis and Mayor Mamdani’s Intervention

Attending the US Open has become prohibitively expensive for average sports fans. Beyond the $363 grounds pass, upper-deck seats in Arthur Ashe Stadium start at $326, with Row Z, the highest seats in the building, reaching $454. Mid-level loge seating sits at $1,236, while courtside tickets top $2,104.

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This reflects a broader trend across Grand Slams. The USTA’s price increases follow similar hikes at Wimbledon earlier this summer, where opening-day Centre Court access jumped from £90 to £105 ($140). The sharp price increases at Flushing Meadows prompted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to announce 1,000 open-seat tickets reserved for NYC residents at a capped price of $100. Despite that initiative, primary ticket costs continue to draw criticism.

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2. General Fans vs. Courtside Influencers

Rising ticket costs have amplified fan frustration over the presence of lifestyle influencers in premium seats. Die-hard supporters have voiced annoyance online regarding content creators receiving complimentary access while regular fans face long entry queues and high prices.

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The surge in lifestyle creators at tennis events stems from corporate marketing strategies. Brands increasingly view the US Open as a cultural event rather than strictly an athletic competition. According to Kirstin MacGowan of influencer management agency DBA, several creators attend without charging appearance fees, trading their presence for venue access and lifestyle content opportunities.

“Nasty work by the @USTA, I don’t need influencers who don’t know s**t about the game to show me the game,” commented an angry fan online. While another one simply quoted, “RIP US Open.”

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At Wimbledon, fans voiced similar complaints about influencers focusing on outfit photos and concessions over match play. That sentiment has carried over to Queens, where traditional tennis followers feel sidelined by event organizers.

“It’s a shame Wimbledon choose to waste their tickets on influencers who aren’t even interested in tennis. Especially when it’s impossible to get tickets in the ballot,” claimed one netizen.

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3. High Prices, Low Hospitality

Fans paying premium prices have also reported issues with venue maintenance. Multiple attendees shared complaints on social media about unwashed seating in Arthur Ashe Stadium, with some reporting they had to clean down upper-deck seats with sanitizing wipes before sitting down.

“Dear @usopen I know these are nosebleed Arthur Ashe seats (329), but they were not cheap. I think the 2 tickets together were a little over $400. The views were great. The seats were however so dirty that we had to clean both them down with about 3 sanitizing wipes each. We also had to give the guy in front of us wipes too,” a fan on X revealed.

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Outside courts also experienced intermittent digital scoreboard glitches during opening-round matches.

Additionally, a promotional partnership with Marvel Comics led to logistical bottlenecks across the venue grounds. The distribution of 40,000 limited-edition Spider-Man comic books created long lines that stretched past Louis Armstrong Stadium. Reports of comic collectors reselling the giveaways online for profit added to the frustration of fans navigating congested walkways between scheduled matches.

A fan on X posted, “The line for the Marvel @usopen Spider-Man comic giveaway stretched almost all the way to Armstrong. They’re apparently reselling for big bucks online, much like the grounds passes are. Madness!”

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While the US Open seems to be flooded with controversies, the Grand Slam excitement hasn’t died down. In fact, the hype has doubled up with Serena Williams returning to the hard court and Carlos Alcaraz resuming his 2026 season after a serious wrist injury.

Amidst all this, some fans also have hopes of Novak Djokovic possibly winning his historic 25th Grand Slam title. Roger Federer has also entered the venue to celebrate his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

As of today, the controversial star-studded US Open Mixed Doubles line-up has concluded with Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik lifting the championship trophy.

The focus has now shifted completely to individual matches. Roland-Garros and Wimbledon have already witnessed the generational shift of tennis with newly crowned champions. It would be interesting to see if the hard court in New York will continue this wave of change or if the renowned stars flip the script again.