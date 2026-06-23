“Tough One”: Nick Kyrgios’ Injury Raises Serious Concerns for Fans Days Ahead of Wimbledon

Making a comeback from knee and wrist surgeries, Nick Kyrgios could not completely capitalize on his wildcards to compete in the Stuttgart and Mallorca ATP 250 grass-court events. He had a strong start in Stuttgart with a 6-3, 6-4 opening round win against the eight-seed, Corentin Moutet. It was his first singles match win in 15 months. Despite being eliminated in the second round, he rode on the momentum of his first win into Mallorca. But a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to his compatriot Adam Walton in the Round of 32 ended everything. Seeing him struggle physically, Kyrgios’ fans couldn’t help but notice his condition, especially since Wimbledon is just around the corner.

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Kyrgios was having problems with his right knee once again at the Mallorca Championships and took a medical timeout after the first set. The physio was seen treating the area around his knee. While Kyrgios’ strong serve somehow kept him afloat during the second set, Walton eventually got the crucial break that he needed. Despite the treatment, the 31-year-old was visibly struggling with his knee and was even hobbling between points. Two breaks of serve would be enough for Walton as he wrapped up the match in 73 minutes.

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Kyrgios’ right knee has been a big problem for the past few years. He has undergone four knee surgeries since his high-flying 2022 grass-court season. That’s why he has been absent from the tour for long periods. The knee has also severely hampered his chances of making a successful return to tennis.

Kyrgios could only rack up one singles victory during the season: the win over Moutet in the first round. He was eliminated in the second round with a 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 defeat against Sho Shimabukuro in Stuttgart. He was then scheduled to play Ben Shelton in the first round of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, but had to pull out just hours before the match.

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The former World No. 13 had again sustained an issue on his right knee while training with his doubles partner Mattia Belucci. As a result, he had to withdraw from the doubles draw as well. Things worsened for Kyrgios as he wasn’t given a wildcard for the singles draw at Wimbledon.

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The SW19 initially announced six names who will be given direct entry into the main draw of the men’s singles event. Many anticipated Kyrgios to get one of the remaining two wildcards, but Britain’s Harry Wendelken and Felix Gill got them instead.

However, Kyrgios will be in action on the iconic grass courts of London, as he has earned a wildcard entry into the men’s doubles draw. He will pair with Alexander Bublik for the tournament. But it is unclear whether Kyrgios will achieve match fitness before the Grand Slam, which starts on June 29.

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Fans concerned after Nick Kyrgios’ early exit in Mallorca

A fan claimed, “Kyrgios’ knee has let him down his movements were actually good and better than the last match.”

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Imago July 21, 2025, Washington, D.C, U.S: NICK KYRGIOS hits a backhand during his doubles match at the Rock Creek Tennis Center. Washington U.S – ZUMAg196 20250721_zap_g196_021 Copyright: xKylexGustafsonx

Another fan was confident that Kyrgios had damaged his knee further during his clash against Walton. “His knee is cooked.”

One fan lauded Kyrgios for not hesitating to play in Mallorca even though he was not even close to being fully fit: “Hand it to him for going out there and trying.”

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A fan urged Kyrgios to work on his fitness and also praised Walton for his impressive performance. “Tough one today Kyrgios. Get that body right mate. Credit to Adam Walton.”

One fan felt Kyrgios shouldn’t have played if he knew that he wasn’t fit enough: “Don’t know why is he even playing.”

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Kyrgios will aim to conclude his grass swing on a positive note with a promising performance alongside Bublik in the doubles draw at Wimbledon.