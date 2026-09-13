Trinity Rodman in Tears as Alexander Zverev Hails Her Last Minute Appearance for US Open Final

Alexander Zverev had been here before, but Ben Shelton waited for this moment for long. And when the biggest stage of his career demanded everything from him, the American found out just how difficult it is to knock down a player who has already lived through the pressure. Shelton’s loss was a big heartbreak for all the American fans and family members.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yet amid Zverev’s celebrations, the cameras found a different kind of heartbreak. Trinity Rodman was seen alongside Shelton’s mother and sister, wearing a shirt emblazoned with her boyfriend’s name and face. Tears rolled down her cheeks as she watched Shelton come to terms with the defeat. She had been in his box throughout much of his run, including his unforgettable 3:33 a.m. quarterfinal victory over Carlos Alcaraz, and she made sure she was there for him when the dream finally ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelton, meanwhile, made the moment about the people who had carried him there. He thanked his loved ones before turning toward Rodman, whose presence had become a familiar part of his remarkable fortnight. And even Zverev had a lighthearted message for her during the celebrations.

“Trinity, I thought you had a game today. No?” Zverev said during the winner’s speech. “Well done to you as well. You’re the lucky charm. So I’m happy… Not today but usually.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinity Rodman had raced to Flushing Meadows after playing for the Washington Spirit earlier in the day, desperate to catch the end of her boyfriend’s biggest match. After Washington suffered a 3-0 defeat to Boston Legacy, Rodman made the journey to New York and arrived in time for Shelton’s runner-up speech.

Coming to the grand finale, Shelton entered the US Open final knowing the nerves would be impossible to escape. But rather than fighting them, he wanted to embrace them. “The nerves are always there,” Shelton admitted before the match, accepting that stepping onto Arthur Ashe Stadium against the No. 1 seed was exactly where he wanted to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no shortage of motivation, either. Shelton was chasing his first Grand Slam title, while Zverev was looking to add another major triumph to a season that had already seen him finally break through at the highest level. The American knew he was facing a Grand Slam champion, but that only made the opportunity more exciting.

“I’m playing against the number one seed, playing against a Grand Slam champion trying to get my first,” Shelton said. He promised to push himself to the absolute limit, and he did. But across the net stood a Zverev who had slowly turned a difficult opening fortnight into a remarkably composed run.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Shelton, the trophy slipped away. But as he stood surrounded by the people who had watched every step of the journey, there was something bigger left behind… a first Grand Slam final, a statement run, and the unmistakable feeling that this was only the beginning.

The German’s road to the final had hardly been straightforward. Zverev came within two points of defeat in his opening match and was pushed to five sets again in the second round. Yet those early scares appeared to sharpen him. Since then, he had won four consecutive matches without dropping a set, including a statement semifinal victory over Karen Khachanov.

ADVERTISEMENT

That win revealed exactly what made Zverev so difficult to stop. His serve remained a constant weapon, but it was his calmness when the pressure peaked that separated him. He survived two dramatic tiebreaks against Khachanov, refusing to blink when the match was hanging in the balance.

Shelton may have brought the fearless energy of a first-time finalist, but Zverev brought something equally valuable: memory. Five previous Grand Slam finals had taught him what these moments demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, that experience mattered. Shelton pushed, tested and stretched the No. 1 seed, but when the final points arrived, Zverev once again showed why he belonged on this stage, completing his US Open triumph and adding another chapter to his breakthrough season.