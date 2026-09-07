Trolls Mock Emma Navarro’s Body, Have No Idea She’s Fighting a Chronic Illness At US Open

Emma Navarro has officially qualified for the quarterfinals at the US Open. Unfortunately, to some, her crowning achievement wasn’t the center of attention, as one tennis spectator called her “15 lbs overweight on the court”

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The cruel post surfaced online during Navarro’s first-round match against Lois Boisson. The post appeared online from user @meterPillar02 and received over 6,000 views on X. It also received a few responses, mostly with fans defending Emma Navarro.

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Emma Navarro had already been struggling with health issues for a few months when she dropped out of the Miami and Charleston Open in March and April 2026. She stayed away for roughly three months before returning to competition in May.

Unfortunately, this also made her the target of various unkind remarks at the US Open. The aforementioned X user further pushed the needle by saying that her “medical condition is called eating too much”, and even going as far as commenting that “she looks fat as f**k”

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Emma Navarro’s fans came to defend her righteously. “She also has a medical condition causing the weight gain, among other issues. Your comment says a lot about you.” One fan wrote in response.

“Underactive thyroid it said. Hope she gets it figured out.” Said yet another fan, explaining her diagnosis.

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Emma Navarro’s condition was actually revealed by ESPN’s Chriss McKendry during Wimbledon. The player has Hypothyroidism, a condition known for causing moderate weight gain, and it is lifelong.

Hypothyroidism is essentially caused by an underactive thyroid gland. Since the gland is responsible for regulating the body’s metabolism, its underactivity means that the body’s metabolic processes slow down.

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This inevitably causes moderate weight gain in some patients. However, with proper care, Hypothyroidism can be managed. In fact, it is a common condition, with roughly 5%-10% of adults experiencing it globally. Women are actually more likely to develop the ailment as compared to men.

Regardless, Navarro is now set to play the US Open’s quarterfinals with only a few matches between herself and the trophy. Her form appears fantastic despite her health issues, which are only made worse by the sport.

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Emma Navarro On her Health Struggles and Tennis

Imago Day Two: The Championships – Wimbledon 2026 LONDON, ENGLAND JUNE 30 – Emma Navarro of United States signing an autograph after her Ladies Single First Round at The Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship at Wimbledon on June 30, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Keeran Marquis PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xKeeranxMarquis/Fotoarena/SPPx Sportspressphoto_SPR180948

Emma Navarro’s first-round win against Lois Boison was a powerful statement regarding her form. Boison became so frustrated with her loss that she ended up smashing her racket to the ground multiple times.

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Meanwhile, Navarro celebrated her win as the audience cheered on. The player appears to be in a great place physically despite her health issues. At the 2026 French Open, she’d opened up about how the sport affects her in the long run.

“Definitely exacerbated by playing tennis,” she told journalist Ben Rotherberg at the post-match press conference at the French Open. “The tour is tough, and it’ll take it out of you. It’s constant travel and a lot of stress on the body and the mind.”

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However, this was back in May when she’d just returned from her extended break. Afterwards, she appeared at Wimbledon, where she faced a round 3 exit.

However, at the US Open, Navarro has come quite far.

She defeated Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya in the tournament’s Round of 16. Now, she’s all set to go to the quarterfinals, where she will battle world No. 3, Jessica Pegula, for a spot in the semi-finals. If she manages to reach the finals, that will be the farthest Navarro has ever reached at the US Open.