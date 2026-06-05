Matteo Arnaldi Gives Heartbreaking Health Update After Withdrawing From French Open Semi-Final

The unpredictability of the French Open this season is one for the history books, and Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi is the latest addition to that. Fans were pumped up to see two Italian men facing off against each other for the first time on the Paris Majors in the Open Era. Just then, Arnaldi had bad news to deliver.

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The 25-year-old Italian, Matteo Arnaldi, who was set to lock horns with compatriot Flavio Cobolli in his maiden Roland Garros semifinal, just withdrew from the tournament due to viral illness. Following his withdrawal, he painted a heartbreaking picture for his fans, detailing the account of the physical suffering he had undergone the night before.

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“To have to withdraw from my first Slam semifinal is not something you wish for anybody,” he said in the press conference following his withdrawal. “I tried to get ready and tried to stay as much as I could here. Tried to see if I could go on court but every time I got up I feel dizzy and I don’t feel the best. I’m pretty sure if I eat again I won’t feel good. That was the right decision for me to take.”

Arnaldi admitted that he did feel good even while he trained and had dinner. However, things did not feel good in his stomach after that. The stomach bug intensified after that, leading him to vomit multiple times throughout the night.

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“I woke up at 1 a.m. and started vomiting. I wasn’t feeling the best,” he added. “Then I tried to sleep. Couldn’t sleep at all. At 6, 7 a.m. I vomited again. This time it was pretty bad. We called the doctor in the room. He came and gave me some stuff. I was hoping it could just be something from dinner or something like that. Throughout the day I couldn’t eat. Every time I ate or drank something I would go back to the bathroom. So it’s tough.”

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Arnaldi had put up multiple formidable displays in the rounds that led up to the semifinal by playing physically intensive matches. In all four matches before getting a walkover from Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinal, he played four sets or more, with multiple sets going into the tiebreak. The third round match against Raphael Collignon, followed by the fourth round clash against Frances Tiafoe, were both five-set clashes that demanded the same intensity of mental and physical strength.

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In addition to that, the Paris heat has led to the plight of many players, and one such could be Arnaldi himself. According to reports by Austin Gastroentrology, heat can be a major cause behind stomach issues as hot temperatures influence GI immunity and digestive ability. We have another Italian, the top-seeded Jannik Sinner, who suffered heartbreak due to the heat and cited dehydration as one of the reasons behind his losing control of the match. Hence, there is no reason the same couldn’t apply to Arnaldi.

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While there are no reports as to why he caught the viral illness, we can only hope and pray that the Italian gets better and back on track. His opponent, Flavio Cobolli, also appeared at the press conference and couldn’t help but feel bad about his opponent.

Flavio Cobolli On Receiving Matteo Arnaldi’s French Open Withdrawal News



Just like the entire world awaited a showdown between two Italian youngsters in the semifinal of the French Open, Cobolli and Arnaldi, too, were pumped on putting up a worthy display. However, their dreams came crashing down upon receiving the news of Arnaldi’s withdrawal.

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For Cobolli, who is not just an opponent but a friend to Arnaldi, the news meant much more.

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“When he came to me an hour ago, I almost cried,” he admitted during the press conference. “It’s something you don’t expect at all. I was ready to play this match. I was completely sad for him.”

Cobolli and Arnaldi have played alongside each other since the Italian Junior Circuit and have shared a close bond since then. Hence, this news is expected to shake things up for the World No. 14.

Irrespective of that, this means that Flavio Cobolli has now set himself up for a blockbuster clash for the title against Alexander Zverev, who championed through the heat and defeated Jakub Mensik in the first semifinal.