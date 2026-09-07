Trump Administration Confuses Mascots for Transgender Athletes on Colorado Girls Teams as Sides Head to Court

In 1965, a fight over school segregation in Chicago became a battle over federal education money. Washington had the power to put millions of dollars in funding on the line, turning a local school dispute into a much bigger fight over federal power.

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More than six decades later, federal education money is again at the heart of a school dispute. This time, the issue is transgender policies, Title IX and one number: 61.

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Federal investigators said male students could occupy up to 61 roster positions on girls’ sports teams at Jefferson County Public Schools. Jeffco strongly disputes that figure. The district says the number does not mean 61 boys were competing against girls. Instead, it says the records included team managers, student trainers, mascots and other non-competing entries. The federal government has stood by its finding.

U.S. Education Department civil rights chief Kimberly Richey said, “Today’s findings reveal sweeping Title IX violations by Jefferson County Public Schools denying fairness and equality to female students by allowing males into their private facilities… The District’s decision to prioritize ‘gender identity’… is unconscionable.” Jeffco interim superintendent Rob Stein, meanwhile, said, “Jeffco Public Schools has a responsibility to serve students while complying with the law. When state and federal requirements conflict, the courts are the appropriate place to provide clarity.”

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So where did the 61 come from? And how did a disputed roster count turn into a fight over more than $50 million in federal funding?

Richard Hanania helped bring the dispute into wider public view on X, writing that the “Trump administration accused a school district [of] having 61 biological males playing on girls’ team,” before arguing that the real number was zero. He also claimed federal officials had “confused mascots and team managers for athletes.”

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The 61 came from the records investigators reviewed. The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights conducted a paper review of Jeffco’s policies and athletic roster files between June 2025 and March 2026. The department’s March 13 findings said male students “may occupy up to 61 roster positions on girls’ sports teams in the District.”

Jeffco’s explanation is very different. The district says the records were administrative rosters rather than lists of students who actually competed, and that the names included team managers, student trainers, school mascots and software-generated cross-listings. Jeffco maintains that the number of biological male students actually competing in girls’ sports was zero.

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A roster entry, however, does not necessarily mean that a student competed in a girls’ event. That is Jeffco’s central argument. The district says investigators treated administrative records as proof that students were competing when they were not. The department sees it differently, saying the roster positions showed male students were being given access to girls’ teams and facilities in violation of Title IX.

But the dispute over the roster was only one part of the pressure on Jeffco. The federal government gave the district a proposed Resolution Agreement and threatened enforcement that could put more than $50 million in annual federal funding at risk. The money reaches far beyond athletics, touching programs for low-income students, special education and child nutrition.

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The dispute was no longer just about the rosters. Jeffco was also facing the possibility of losing millions of dollars in federal support over how the government was applying Title IX.

Stein described the funding fight as an “enormous distraction” for the district. But Jeffco’s lawsuit goes beyond the disputed number. It argues that the federal government changed the rules it was using to judge the district without going through the process required for a new federal rule.

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Jeffco’s attorney Tim Heaphy put the argument more directly: “Look, the basis of the Department of Education’s finding was an executive order, and executive orders are not the law… if a rule is going to change, then there’s a process that has to take place.”

The lawsuit therefore goes beyond locker rooms and sports rosters. Jeffco is also asking whether the federal government can use its new interpretation of Title IX to threaten funding without first changing the underlying rules through the normal federal process.

The law at the center of the dispute is Title IX. Passed in 1972, it bars students from being excluded from or denied the benefits of an education program receiving federal money “on the basis of sex.” But the statute itself does not define what “sex” means.

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That gap has become the legal battleground. The Biden administration’s 2024 Title IX regulations interpreted sex-based discrimination to include gender identity, while the Trump administration has moved federal policy in the opposite direction. Executive orders signed in January and February 2025 directed federal agencies to treat sex as a biological classification and to act against schools that allow transgender girls to participate in female sports.

Jeffco says the administration cannot simply turn those executive orders into new binding rules for school districts. The federal government, meanwhile, says its enforcement is protecting female students under Title IX.

Colorado creates another problem for Jeffco. The state expanded its Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act in 2008 to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in public accommodations, including public schools. The district argues that following the federal government’s demands could put it in conflict with its obligations under state law.

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That puts Jeffco in a difficult position. The district says following the federal government’s demands could put it at odds with Colorado law, while refusing those demands could put its federal funding at risk.

And this is not the first time Jeffco’s transgender policies have ended up in federal court. In August 2025, a judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by four local families challenging the district’s overnight lodging policy. The court found that Jeffco’s practice of assigning overnight accommodations based on a student’s consistently asserted gender identity complied with state law and federal constitutional standards.

That earlier ruling now gives the latest fight another layer. While the two cases involve different issues, the 2025 decision shows that Jeffco’s approach to transgender-inclusive policies had already faced a separate federal court challenge before the current dispute with Washington.

Jeffco is being represented by attorney Tim Heaphy, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia and former chief investigative counsel for the House committee that investigated the January 6 attack. Heaphy has also represented public school districts facing federal funding threats tied to Title IX compliance.

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Jeffco, however, is not the only school district now facing a federal fight over transgender policies. In Colorado, the district took the government to court. In Kansas, the federal government has now taken a district to court.

In Kansas, the federal government is taking a school district to court

On September 1, the Justice Department sued Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools in federal court, accusing the district of violating federal privacy laws by allowing staff to support student gender transitions without parental knowledge or consent. DOJ described it as a first-of-its-kind enforcement action involving federal education privacy laws.

The Kansas case is separate from Jeffco. Colorado’s lawsuit centers on Title IX, athletics, facilities and federal funding. Kansas centers on the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment, with DOJ arguing that district guidance interfered with parents’ rights over their children’s education records and sensitive information.

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DOJ Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon framed the Kansas case around parental authority: “Parental rights are paramount in the operation of America’s public schools, and Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools does not know children better than their own parents.”

KCKPS Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield rejected the government’s framing, saying the document cited by DOJ was guidance rather than a formal board policy and that the district handles student requests individually while encouraging parental involvement. On the day the lawsuit was filed, she said, “The unfortunate continuation of this drawn-out political display continues to rob time and resources from the work that matters most as a public school system: educating our children.”

The cases are connected by the administration’s broader focus on school policies involving gender identity, but the legal fights are different. Jeffco is battling the Education Department over Title IX and federal funding. In Kansas, DOJ is using FERPA and PPRA to challenge the district’s handling of student information and parental involvement.

Neither fight has an easy legal answer yet. Courts have issued mixed rulings in related disputes over transgender-inclusive school policies, and more of the administration’s campaign is now playing out in court rather than only through investigations or funding threats.

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For Jeffco, the immediate issue is the lawsuit filed in federal court. The district wants a judge to block the government from terminating its federal funding while the court considers whether the administration followed the proper legal process and whether its Title IX interpretation can override Jeffco’s obligations under Colorado law.

And the money at stake is not tied only to athletics. More than $50 million in federal grants support special education, programs for low-income schools and child nutrition. Jeffco argues that students with nothing to do with the policy dispute could ultimately feel the impact if that funding is cut.

The Kansas case also suggests Jeffco may not be the last district pulled into court. In Colorado, a school district is challenging the federal government. In Kansas, another district is now defending itself against DOJ allegations.

The two cases are different, but they raise a similar question about federal power over public schools. What happens when a local district says it cannot follow federal demands without running into the laws of its own state?