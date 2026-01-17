28YO WTA Pro Breaks Silence on Changing Nationality at the Australian Open: “It’s About Acceptance”

In the spring of 2025, Russian-born WTA star Daria Kasatkina took the monumental decision to change her nationality to Australian, due to Russia criminalizing homosexuality. “It is tough. Honestly, it was one of my main reasons why I had to make this step and change my nationality because if I wanted to live a free, open life as I wanted, unfortunately I couldn’t do it in Russia. I had to find another place. And I did,” she explained the reason for this switch.

Now, in 2026, ahead of the Australian Open, Kasatkina is set to compete for her new country, Australia, which she can call home and could be herself.

As reported by Punto de Break, the 28-year-old talked about the process, saying, “I can’t even describe what it means, it’s not just about the passport. It’s about acceptance, let’s say. The whole process has been incredible, seeing the support of the people and other citizens has been something truly incredible. I couldn’t imagine receiving this welcome, considering the environment I came from, the thing is that I am now completely Australian and I couldn’t be more proud and grateful.”

Kasatkina is taking this change quite seriously, as she said, “It’s a responsibility, but it’s what I was looking for. I don’t know if I will ever be able to return the same amount of love that this country has given me, it is super special. I can’t wait for the moment to dress in green and gold for the first time, I’m really looking forward to that moment.”

In 2022, the Russian-born WTA pro came out as gay, and due to further complications in her country, she spent her years in Dubai after leaving Russia. Furthermore, due to her mental health problems, she also ended her 2025 season prematurely in October. Now, in 2026, with everything almost settled, she is aiming to achieve big for her new country.

“Last year I achieved my best result in Australia, for the first time I stepped into the second week, but now there is no point in thinking about my chances. Now my priority is to regain my confidence and my mental level on the court, because physically I am back,” she said.

“I will go game by game, tournament by tournament, working hard and trying to regain my place. I’m working very hard on all aspects of my game, including my mental strength. Honestly, I don’t regret how I do my job, this is the most important thing.” However, the upcoming Australian Open is going to be challenging for the 28-year-old.

Arriving at the 2026 Australian Open as an Aussie

Competing for the first time as an Australian citizen, Daria Kasatkina arrives at the 2026 Australian Open unseeded and ranked world No. 48, placing her in a tough position where she could face a top opponent in the early rounds. In the first round, she will be facing 19-year-old Czech prodigy Nikola Bartunkova.

Historically, Melbourne Park has been a site of mixed results for Kasatkina. Indeed, her best result is a fourth-round appearance in 2025, a performance she matched at the French Open later that same season.

The primary threats to her campaign are numerous, as the women’s field is exceptionally deep, with top contenders like world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, and many more. Now, only time will tell what she can do for her new nation, for which she proudly competes.