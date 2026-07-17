25-Year-Old ATP Pro Undergoes Risky Surgery to Revive Career

For Spanish tennis professional Nicolas Alvarez Varona, surgery seems to be the only way forward in his career. With a 30-24 record across ITF, ATP, and Davis Cup in 2025, the 25-year-old has been suffering from medical issues since last season. However, at the Bratislava Challenger, he retired after falling behind 3-4 in the opening set against Hynek Barton and finally decided to take the path of surgery.

The Spaniard has now undergone the first of his risky double hip surgery. The 25-year-old has undergone the first of two hip surgeries in Valencia to help end the physical problems that have troubled the Spaniard since last season.

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“This operation is not a point, and apart, it is an investment in my career. I know that I have the level to compete with the best on the circuit and I want to arrive with my body at one hundred percent,” Álvarez Varona explained via Punto de Break.

His decision to do the surgery came after he was forced to retire from the Slovak Challenger. Following the withdrawal, the current world No. 481 underwent several medical tests to determine the exact cause of his ongoing issues. After reviewing the results, several specialists reached the same conclusion.

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Per reports, the surgeries were performed by Dr. Bruno Capurro in Valencia, which focused on correcting his existing bone malformations in his femur and hip. Dr. Capurro is the head of the Hip and Pelvis Unit at Ribera IMSKE Hospital, and he is regarded as one of Spain’s leading specialists in this field, meaning that Varona is now in good hands.

Although the recovery process will take time to see him fully fit, the procedure is expected to give Álvarez Varona a much stronger physical foundation. And with his résumé already showing plenty of promise, many will be eager to see whether a fully fit Álvarez Varona can finally regain the promise he showed at age 14.

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Nicolas Alvarez Varona once shattered ATP Tour prodigy records

The Burgos native climbed as high as world No. 284 in the ATP rankings. Yet, last year, he continued competing despite dealing with discomfort that became much worse after the Valencia Challenger, and got one of the biggest wins of his career. He defeated 36-year-old German Jan-Lennard Struff, who later reached the SW19 2026 quarterfinals.

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And long before his injury struggles, the Spaniard had already made history. At just 14 years old, he became the youngest Spanish ATP ace ever to earn an ATP ranking point, achieving the feat before both the icon Rafael Nadal and seven-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz.

He also broke the previous record held by Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who won his first ATP point at 14 years and six months. In 2019, he reached world No. 7 in the junior world rankings. That same year, he was a quarter-finalist at the AO and later made his debut on the ATP Tour.

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Now, a new chapter begins in his career. Alvarez Varona’s immediate priority is no longer competing but making a full recovery, so he can return to the tour and finally show the potential he has been working toward for years on the Tour.