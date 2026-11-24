One small part of Colombian tennis has found itself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Daniel Salazar, a 25-year-old professional, has been suspended for 18 months following a sanction by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for match-fixing and illegal betting. The ban runs until May 2028 and leaves a player ranked as high as 648 in the world facing a long road back.

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At the centre of the case is a single service game. According to the ITIA, Salazar deliberately lost a game on his own serve during a doubles match on the lower-tier World Tennis Tour in 2024 to facilitate betting on the match. He also failed to report a suspected corrupt approach associated with that fixture, another breach of the sport’s integrity rules, which require players to immediately report anything that could be considered a corrupt approach.

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In an interview with ITIA investigators, Salazar admitted placing 138 bets on professional tennis matches between September 2020 and September 2021. The rules prohibit players from wagering on tennis in any form, even on games they are not playing. When his activities became known, the volume of tennis wagering he had been doing was impossible to overlook.

Professionals are briefed on those prohibitions from the earliest stages of their careers, leaving little room for Salazar to plead ignorance when the pattern of 138 wagers was put to him.

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📰Sanctions round-up: Daniel Salazar (Colombia) has accepted a sanction for breaching tennis' anti-corruption rules.Separately, Mark Vervoort (Netherlands) and Valentina Rossi (Argentina) have been provisionally suspended.🔗https://t.co/PaL0sXl2ke pic.twitter.com/GdQJ4wbMsF— International Tennis Integrity Agency (@itia_tennis) November 23, 2026

The 18-month ban will be in effect from 11 November 2026 through 10 May 2028, meaning he will not be able to contest any tournament or event sponsored or organised by the World Tennis Tour, ATP, the WTA, the Grand Slams, or national tennis associations.

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He was also fined $10,000, of which $3,000 is suspended, leaving $7,000 payable. Salazar chose not to challenge ITIA’s decision and accepted the findings against him. His case is just one of several that the governing body of the sport has been working on in recent months as it seeks to tighten the screw on the integrity of the sport.

A wider integrity crackdown

The ITIA confirmed Salazar’s suspension on Monday, framing it as part of a run of enforcement actions.

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“The International Tennis Integrity Agency has suspended Colombian tennis player Daniel Salazar for violating tennis’s anti-corruption rules, while two other players have been provisionally suspended,” the body said in its statement.

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The independent body tasked with investigating betting and corruption charges across the professional game rarely names cases publicly until a sanction is agreed, making Monday’s announcement a huge shock.

Imago Silhouette von Luciano Darderi ITA, von oben, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA . *** Silhouette of Luciano Darderi ITA , from above, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

One of the other cases concerns the former Dutch doubles specialist Mark Vervoort, who reached a career-high ranking of 116 but has been provisionally suspended after refusing to cooperate with a corruption investigation, including handing over his phone for examination.

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His challenge to the provisional ban was rejected by an independent hearing officer, who said there was “sufficient evidence” to support the ban, reinforcing the agency’s position that non-cooperation will be pursued just as firmly as the underlying offenses.

The sport’s most vulnerable frontier is the lower divisions of professional tennis, where prize money is sparse, and players are more open to approaches from fixers. Somewhat fittingly, Salazar’s ranking, a career-high of just 648, puts him squarely in that bracket, the one that is being watched by integrity officials more than any other. Betting syndicates often target games away from the television cameras so that a rigged game can go undetected many times.

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The 18-month layoff will take the competitive edge from Salazar, who only a few weeks ago reached his best ranking, and likely much of the ground he’s been trying to establish in the paid game.

When the suspension lifts in May 2028, he will be approaching 27 and effectively starting over, a sobering illustration of how costly a handful of compromised moments can prove for a career that was still trying to take off.

In addition to the fine and lost time, his name has been added to the ITIA’s list of players to be sanctioned, a label that sticks with a player’s name long after a ban has ended.