25YO WTA Pro Calls Out for Aryna Sabalenka’s Disqualification and Ban From Tennis at the Australian Open

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, calls to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from elite sport have intensified. Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina has long advocated for a full ban and refuses to shake hands with players from those nations. Now, Oleksandra Oliynykova has added her voice, demanding that Aryna Sabalenka be expelled from professional tennis.

Speaking to The Bounces, Oliynykova shared her strong stance. “I strongly believe [Russian and Belarusian players] should be disqualified, like in other sports.” She said attention is fading as the war drags on. “I think it’s very sad that people are losing attention because this is a long war; of course, they are not doing research.”

She urged the public to look deeper. “If you research, you will find that many (Russian and Belarusian players) are supporting Putin or (Belarusian President Aleksandr) Lukashenko.” She hopes visibility will help her message. “Maybe now, when I get more attention, maybe people will hear it.”

Oliynykova stressed the seriousness behind her words. “Because behind it, there are some really horrible things, and it’s not OK that people are ignoring this.” She believes silence enables harm and normalises suffering.

She then spoke about personal impact. “Because of their opinions and the things they are doing, they are dangerous.” The consequences, she said, are real and close to home. “These players are one of the reasons why my apartment was shaking before I came here.”

On court, Oliynykova made her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open. She pushed defending champion Madison Keys in a tight first set. She eventually lost 7-6(6), 6-1.

After the match, the world No. 92 appeared at her press conference wearing a t-shirt reading, “I need your help to protect Ukrainian women and children but I can’t talk about it here.” The Kyiv native revealed an explosion had occurred near her home, leaving her apartment “shaking”.

