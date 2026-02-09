24-Year-Old ATP Pro Placed Under Security After Receiving Chilling Death Threats

Tennis has repeatedly battled betting-related troubles on and off the court, and the Rosario Challenger now finds itself at the center of the storm. Finalist Roman Burruchaga has faced alarming threats, intensifying fears, and casting a heavy shadow over a tournament unsettled by growing tension and uncertainty.

Argentine tennis player Román Burruchaga reported receiving death threats before his semifinal at the Rosario Challenger. The threats targeted both him and his family ahead of his match against Taiwan’s Chun-Hsin Tseng.

The complaint was filed at the 17th Police Station in Santa Fe. Burruchaga had received intimidating WhatsApp messages from a foreign number before taking the court.

According to journalist Sebastian Torok, the world No. 118 was contacted multiple times. The messages were linked to gamblers attempting to influence the match outcome.

The senders demanded that Burruchaga deliberately lose. Their instructions were accompanied by direct and serious threats against his safety and that of his relatives.

One message read, “You son of a b****, today you must lose against the Chinese player.” The intimidation escalated further with another warning.

Another message stated, “We have enough guns to silence you and your family. Don’t get smart. Execute well, lose without winning a set, and everything will stop there. Otherwise, I promise you won’t leave Rosario.”

The threats included personal information about his family. One message also contained a photo of a firearm, raising immediate security concerns.

Police quickly launched an operation to protect the player. Security was provided to Burruchaga, and safety measures at the club were reinforced. The Prosecutor’s Office is now leading the investigation.

Authorities are analyzing screenshots and all received material. The individuals behind the messages have not yet been identified.

Despite the pressure, Burruchaga won his semifinal 6-3, 6-3. He later played the final against Camilo Ugo Carabelli but lost 6-2, 6-3 in the $225,000 event.

Similar incidents have troubled tennis recently. In August 2025, Elina Svitolina revealed she received online abuse and death wishes from gamblers after a loss. Earlier that year, Katie Boulter told the BBC that such threats had become “the norm” and suggested many came from bettors frustrated with their wagers.

And with Burruchaga’s case now emerging, he is not the only player to face betting-related threats at the Rosario Challenger.

Niko Sánchez Izquierdo threatened and given a security escort in Argentina

Even before the recent case made headlines, another alarming incident had shaken the Rosario Challenger. Spanish player Nikolás Sánchez Izquierdo, 26, received serious threats from gamblers ahead of his match against Argentina’s Valerio Aboian.

The situation quickly escalated. Security concerns forced organizers to delay the match by nearly two hours. It was eventually played behind closed doors.

Aboian went on to win the match 7-5, 6-4. However, the result was overshadowed by the disturbing events that surrounded the contest.

What began as a routine day soon turned frightening for the Catalan player. He had arrived ready to compete in a Challenger event and face a local opponent who had entered as a Lucky Loser.

That normal morning quickly turned into a nightmare. Sánchez Izquierdo began receiving threatening messages from an unknown number with a Rosario area code.

The messages warned him to lose the match later that day. If he did not comply, the sender promised serious consequences.

Following protocol, the Spanish player reported the threats to the ITF. This is the required first step when suspected betting-related intimidation occurs.

Despite the report, the messages continued. The sender claimed to know the location of his parents and siblings and even threatened kidnapping if he did not obey.

Sánchez Izquierdo then went to the police and filed an official complaint. The case has since been referred to the Public Ministry of the region for investigation.

The emotional toll was clear. He withdrew from the doubles match scheduled for the same night and later addressed the situation through Instagram.

In his statement, he wrote, “Hello everyone, I hope you are well or doing as best as possible. I write this because many people are contacting me about what happened yesterday.”

He later added, “First of all, for now, I will not provide information on the matter until I decide how to do so. I would appreciate it if you don’t message me anymore, please. I am going back home and need to rest.”

“Secondly, for years, I have endured verbal abuse on social media, as have other players. Given the seriousness of the recent threats received, starting today, I will have zero tolerance and report any type of excessive messages that show a lack of respect or threaten me or my family.”

With such incidents increasing, the issue of betting-related threats has become a growing concern in tennis. Authorities and governing bodies now face mounting pressure to address a crisis that is casting a dark shadow over the sport.