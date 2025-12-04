24-Year-Old WTA Pro Leaves Russia in Stunning Switch of National Allegiance

Since 2022, Russia has been barred from team events, leaving its athletes competing under strict neutrality as tensions with Ukraine persist. With no change in sight and players still unable to represent their homeland, Anastasia Potapova becomes the latest to step away. Her move now reflects a growing shift among athletes seeking clarity, opportunity, and a new competitive identity amid ongoing uncertainty.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Anastasia Potapova used her Instagram account to confirm a major change in her career. She announced that she will officially represent Austria starting in 2026.

“I am thrilled to announce that my naturalization request has been accepted by the Austrian government. Austria is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home. I love being in Wien and look forward to making my second home there. As part of this I am proud to announce that starting from 2026 I will be representing my new homeland Austria in my professional tennis career from this point onwards,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her news came shortly after she competed at a mixed team event in St. Petersburg over the weekend. The World No. 51 seemed to enjoy the experience and even shared her hope of seeing Russia return to international tennis tournaments in the future. At the Northern Palmyra Trophies, she played for the Lions team with Diana Shnaider, Alexander Bublik, and Tallon Griekspoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Potapova (@anapotapovaa) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Their team faced Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov, Veronika Kudermetova, and Yulia Putintseva, making the event a strong lineup of top players. The format included singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. It was a tight and competitive battle, with the Lions winning 105–101.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event has been held every year since 2022, giving Russian and Belarusian players a rare chance to compete in a team format despite global restrictions.

Russia and Belarus have remained banned from official international team competitions such as the Davis Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup, and the United Cup. Because of this, the exhibition in St. Petersburg has become one of the only team events available to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After the tournament, Potapova shared her wish that Russian players would soon be allowed back into official team competitions. When speaking to Championat, she said: “I think so. For me personally. I’ve always been happy playing on a team. I’m both a team player and an individual player. I can also play solo. But for me, it’s always been fun; I’ve always loved it. I hope that will change soon.”

Yet now, looking forward, Potapova will likely aim for a return to the Billie Jean King Cup, but this time under the Austrian flag. She previously played only two matches in the competition between 2018 and 2019, winning one and losing one. Representing Austria may offer her a clearer path back to that stage.

Her move is not unique, as she is one of several players to switch nationalities since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began. The ongoing restrictions have pushed some athletes to seek new opportunities that allow them to compete freely and build stable careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Timofeeva and Kamilla Rakhimova switch their national allegiance

Along with Potapova, Kamilla Rakhimova has also officially confirmed her switch from Russia to Uzbekistan. She will compete under her new nation’s flag. Born in Yekaterinburg, Russia, she made the decision to change her sporting nationality.

Rakhimova is not the first Russian player to make this move. Earlier this year, fellow Uzbekistan player Maria Timofeeva also represented Russia before switching. She completed her move in October, becoming Uzbekistan’s top player immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her decision came during a wave of speculation. Russian Tennis Federation President Shamil Tarpishchev had hinted that more players might follow. He said the situation in Russian tennis was becoming increasingly difficult.

“We have a difficult situation in Russian tennis: no domestic tournaments, no functioning league, and no funding for player development. Around a thousand of our players are competing abroad, and about 20 may soon start playing for other nations,” Tarpishchev added.

Other players have made similar decisions for different reasons. Daria Kasatkina switched the Russian flag for Australia. The Russia-Ukraine conflict and anti-LBGTQ+ laws made her feel unsafe and unable to be herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has now settled in Australia. There, she is embracing her new life and is grateful for the support she has received.

Several others have changed nationality in recent years. Varvara Gracheva moved to France in 2023. Elina Avanesyan switched to Armenia in 2024. Natela Dzalamidze began representing Georgia in 2022.

With Anastasia Potapova now also changing her nationality, the trend continues. Her decision adds to the growing list of players seeking new beginnings.