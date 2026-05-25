24YO American Pro Reveals Painful Chain Mishap That Left Her Tooth Damaged After French Open Win: “It Destroyed Me”

In modern tennis, dazzling jewellery has become as eye-catching as the rallies themselves, with stars proudly bringing luxury and glamour onto the court. Diamonds sparkle around Aryna Sabalenka, while Chris Evert famously turned the tennis bracelet into an iconic fashion statement woven into the sport’s history. But beneath the glitter lies danger too, as Hailey Baptiste painfully discovered after a freak jewellery accident left her dealing with shocking consequences.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a TNT Sports post-match broadcast at the French Open, Hailey Baptiste shared a painful story behind her on-court jewellery. During the interview, former player Sam Querrey asked Baptiste whether the long chains she wears during matches ever become uncomfortable or dangerous while playing.

ADVERTISEMENT

That question quickly led the American to reveal a surprising personal experience. “You see, like I have a little chip in my tooth, and that’s from the necklace that I had before, which was a bit too long, and it destroyed me,” she added.

The revelation instantly caught attention because Baptiste has become known not only for her powerful game but also for her eye-catching jewellery choices on court. Her chains and accessories have increasingly become part of her identity during matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the incident left her in pain, Baptiste explained that she has now adjusted her jewellery style to avoid repeating the same mistake. “But now I keep them short, and they don’t come that high, and I don’t even notice them anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The story added another layer to Baptiste’s growing reputation on the WTA Tour. Alongside her heavy groundstrokes and relentless fighting spirit, her fashion choices have also helped her stand out among younger players on the circuit.

However, jewellery becoming part of tennis culture is far from a new trend. Over the years, several major stars have made headlines for their stylish on-court accessories during Grand Slam tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the AO in 2024, Coco Gauff was seen wearing a pearl Vivienne Westwood necklace featuring the brand’s famous orb charm. Aryna Sabalenka has also built a strong reputation for her bold bijoux style both on and off the court.

The jewellery trend continued evolving this year at the AO when Sabalenka launched a new collaboration with Material Good, while her evil eye necklace became clearly visible during matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while Hailey Baptiste has now revealed why she prefers smaller necklaces, the American continues to make a strong impression at Roland Garros, both with her fashion and her run into the second round.

Hailey Baptiste saves match points and storms into the Roland Garros second round

Court Suzanne Lenglen witnessed one of the most dramatic battles of the opening round as Hailey Baptiste and Barbora Krejcikova pushed each other to the limit. The opening set remained incredibly tight with neither player able to secure a break of serve. Baptiste created the only break-point opportunity of the set, but Krejcikova stayed calm under pressure and managed to save it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first-set tiebreak brought even more tension as both players traded crucial points late into the breaker. Baptiste earned a set point opportunity, but the former Roland Garros champion fought back strongly to edge the tiebreak 9-7.

Krejcikova carried that momentum into the second set and quickly moved ahead with an early break for a 2-0 lead. However, Baptiste refused to let the match drift away and battled back to level the set once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drama intensified in the 12th game when Krejcikova faced two set points on serve. The Czech survived both moments to force another tiebreak and suddenly looked close to escaping with victory.

Krejcikova then earned two match points while leading 6-4 in the second-set tiebreak. Yet Baptiste completely flipped the match by winning four consecutive points and forcing the contest into a deciding third set.

That comeback completely shifted the momentum toward the American ace. Baptiste stormed through the third set by breaking serve twice and racing into a commanding 4-0 lead before eventually sealing a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6), 6-2 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the match, Baptiste credited her improved mentality for helping her survive difficult moments throughout the battle. “I just refuse to let myself be the reason that I lose a match and really focusing on being mentally strong and very positive even in the very tight, close moments,” she said after scoring her 6th win from a set down in 2026.

Now, the American, who famously defeated Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open earlier last month, prepares to face Wang Xiyu in the next round. Expectations are already beginning to rise over whether Baptiste can once again carry that Madrid Open magic and make a deep run at Roland Garros.