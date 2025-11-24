29-Year-Old ATP Star Reveals ‘Stressful’ Doping Test Amid Davis Cup Showdown

29-year-old Matteo Berrettini played a pivotal role in leading Italy to a historic third consecutive Davis Cup title, overcoming Spain in an exhilarating final in Bologna. The triumph, secured in the absence of Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti, showcased the remarkable depth and cohesion of the team. Berrettini demonstrated his prowess with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 victory over Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, further extending his impressive Davis Cup singles winning streak to 11 matches.

The Italian team, bearing the aspirations of a nation, reveled in their hard-won victory, marking a historic achievement as the first country since the United States from 1968 to 1972 to secure three consecutive Davis Cup titles. Yet, in the midst of the celebrations, Berrettini disclosed a moment of considerable personal strain that unfolded right after his win.

According to The Express, the Italian player arrived late to the team bench during Sunday’s final, resulting in him missing the entire first set of his teammate Flavio Cobolli’s match, where Spain’s Jaume Munar broke twice to win the first set 6-1.

Berrettini described the high-pressure scenario, saying, “It was stressful. Was stressful because I was elected for, like everyone else, doping. After my match, I had to do what I had to do. I was, ‘Okay, I’m going to lose the first 20 minutes’. The first 20 minutes was the first set.”

The situation’s urgency was heightened by his teammates, who were eager for his presence and support on the sidelines. Berrettini added that Lorenzo Sonego texted him, writing, “Come here, we need you.”

Fortunately, Berrettini returned just in time to see Cobolli stage his remarkable comeback, and he quickly joined the efforts to support their teammate. In the aftermath of this specific match, an ATP star expressed his views regarding his own team.

Carlos Alcaraz’s thoughts on the Davis Cup results

Italy clinched a 2-0 victory over Spain, marking its third consecutive triumph in the Davis Cup. In the wake of the defeat, Carlos Alcaraz took to Instagram to share his feelings, demonstrating admirable sportsmanship and unwavering support for his national team. His response was both gracious and optimistic, beginning with, “Congratulations 🇮🇹 on another Davis! Very proud of ours 🇪🇸! So great!”

Alcaraz conveyed a resolute determination for the future, asserting, “We landed on our feet. We fell together. And we’ll get up together. We’ll keep dreaming. We’ll be back.”

For Alcaraz, securing the Davis Cup for Spain is of utmost importance. His decision to withdraw from this year’s tournament was a significant setback, leaving him devastated and returning home with a profound sense of loss. His comments following the finale reveal not a spirit of defeat, but rather a leader who is already shifting focus toward future opportunities.