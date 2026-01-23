29-Year-Old WTA Pro Faces Severe Punishment After Testing Positive for Three Banned Substances

In modern sports, testing positive for banned substances is one of the biggest red lines. And so Croatian tennis player Jana Fett has been provisionally suspended for testing positive for “three prohibited substances,” according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Friday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 29-year-old, currently ranked No. 189 in the world, gave the sample while competing in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs in Varaždin, Croatia, back in November.

In a statement, the ITIA said players have the right to appeal a provisional suspension before an independent tribunal chair. “To date, Fett has not appealed,” the agency confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ITIA reported the banned substances were ostarine, which can help stimulate muscle growth; LGD-4033, which increases lean muscle mass and has anabolic effects; and GW501516, also known as GW1516, which was stopped in 2007 after being linked to rapid cancer development in mouse trials.

Fett’s provisional suspension took effect on December 22, which explains why she hasn’t played yet this season.

A management agency that previously represented Fett also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fett herself, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 97 in October 2017, has also not addressed the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the provisional suspension remains in place, Fett is banned from competing, training, or attending any tennis events run by ITIA members. That includes the ATP, ITF, WTA, the Grand Slam tournaments, and all national tennis associations.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT