21YO American Star Forced to Quit as Injury Woes End Dream Australian Open Run

Sometimes, it’s just not in the books. The Australian Open has already delivered a few surprises in its first week. One of them came from Columbia University’s rising star, Michael Zheng. The 21-year-old made a dazzling start to the main draw on Sunday by taking down Sebastian Korda. He came ready to push further at the major, but his body had other plans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Wednesday, facing France’s Corentin Moutet, the young gun looked sharp early on. He grabbed the first set 6-3, and it seemed another victory was just around the corner. But by the second set, the tide turned. The Frenchman stormed back to take it 6-1. One set left, but Zheng was clearly struggling. He called for an MTO at the start of the third set for a left thigh or quad issue before pushing on. In the end, though, he couldn’t go any further. He was forced to retire, unable to continue.

So far at the Australian Open, Zheng had handled his opponents with little trouble. He’d previously fought past Korda in an intense five-set battle, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (0), 6-3. Zheng had his sights set on a potential third-round clash with Carlos Alcaraz, but that dream will have to wait. For now, no official word has been given on his withdrawal, though all signs point to a left thigh injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…