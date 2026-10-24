21-Year-Old Tennis Pro Voluntarily Takes Provisional Suspension Under Anti-Doping Rules

While the name Emilija Tverijonaite appearing on the sanctions list on the ITIA website might not make massive headlines in the world of tennis, the 21-year-old Lithuanian’s decision after testing positive is praiseworthy. Having reached her career-best singles ranking of 1067, Tverijonaite has been suspended from the Tour since October 19.

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In July, Tverijonaite submitted a urine sample at an ITF event in Hungary that tested positive for Canrenone, a masking agent. However, given that the substance in question is an S5 class substance on WADA’s prohibited list and falls under the category of specified substances, the ITIA was not obligated to hand down a provisional ban to the player in question, which is the standard investigative practice in such cases. On this occasion, the player chose to accept a voluntary suspension.

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Tverijonaite will have the option of defending her case, as the substance found in her system has the potential to be a case of accidental contamination, something which is possible with Canrenone, which is often used in the production of certain over-the-counter medications. The Lithuanian will need to provide full medical records or any pertinent purchase bill to prove her innocence and obtain a “No Significant Fault or Negligence” verdict.

Tverijonaite has the pathway of availing to the services by the ITIA support program which helps the lower-ranked players in such cases by providing them legal and financial resources to fight their cases, while also having the provision of providing emotional support to the player to ensure their well-being in such a strenuous situation.

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This support program is imperative for lower-ranked players who often lack the financial means to fight their cases. This was widely debated in the case of Jannik Sinner, with prominent players like Novak Djokovic pointing out the inequalities in the current system, where top-ranked players had access to better lawyers to get out of precarious situations.

Choosing a voluntary suspension is not uncommon in cases of specified substances or prohibited methods. Back in 2024, former Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell opted to enter a provisional ban after he was found to be in breach of protocols for using a prohibited method (IV transfusion). However, unlike Tverijonaite, the Australian took full responsibility for the violation, which helped him receive a reduced ban.

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The same was also seen in the case of Facundo Bagnis, who accepted a voluntary suspension in 2025 after the Argentine was found positive for Hydrochlorothiazide. The substance in question fell under the category of specified substances and did not merit an automatic suspension from the ITIA, but the player took one of their own volition.

While Tverijonaite will await her fate as long as the investigation continues, the Lithuanian will have hope, as cases of accidental contamination are common in the sport. Recent cases involving top-ranked players like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek saw both receive lenient sentences after they definitively proved accidental contamination.

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Even in the case of Simona Halep, the Romanian was able to reduce her initial four-year ban on appeal to the CAS, arguing accidental contamination. For Tverijonaite, the burden of proof will be on her, as she must prove she did not intentionally breach the Tennis Anti-Doping Protocols and had no individual fault whatsoever. However, if she does get a ban, her choice to accept the provisional ban will come in handy, as time served will be deducted from her overall suspension.