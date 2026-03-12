27-Year-Old Makes Heartbreaking Admission After Receiving Terrifying Death Threats

Just a week ago, a chilling episode unfolded around Hungarian tennis player Panna Udvardy before she stepped on court in Turkey. The 27-year-old revealed she received disturbing messages on her phone shortly before competing at the Megasaray Hotels Open in Antalya. And yesterday, after falling 3-6, 4-6 to Leyre Romero Gormaz, she spoke out on social media once again about what no tennis player should face.

In her recent post on Instagram, Udvardy described how the incident affected her mentally. “Leaving Antalya feeling sad and disappointed. I never imagined something like this could happen, and the last few days have been stressful to say the least, making it very difficult to focus on what I came here to do, which is to play tennis.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

She also spoke about how no athlete should experience such threats. The situation clearly left a deep impact on her. “No player should ever have to go through something like this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Udvardy then expressed hope that authorities would take stronger action. She called for better safety measures for players in the future. “I truly hope that steps will be taken so that situations like this don’t happen again, and that moving forward, things will be safer and better for everyone in our sport. 🎾🙏”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panna Udvardy (@panna_udvardy) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

The disturbing situation reportedly began almost a week earlier. Udvardy said the messages were sent shortly before her match against Anhelina Kalinina, which she ultimately lost 7–6 (7–3), 7–5. The person sending the messages warned her to lose the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her statement, the sender threatened harm to her family if she did not follow the demand. The messages were delivered late at night. They arrived through WhatsApp from an unknown phone number.

Udvardy decided to reveal the experience publicly on March 6. She shared screenshots of the threatening messages on Instagram. In her explanation, she described the fear she felt after reading them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tennis player said the sender appeared to know private details about her family. The messages mentioned where her relatives lived and the cars they drove. Police were later sent to her match and to her family’s homes for safety. The detailed threats made the incident even more alarming.

After receiving the threats, Udvardy contacted tournament officials immediately. She informed the WTA supervisor and also told her parents about the situation. And cases of players receiving threats from bettors have been increasing in tennis, raising concerns across the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucrezia Stefanini receives shocking death threats during the Indian Wells

Just a week ago, another troubling incident surfaced on the WTA Tour. Italian player Lucrezia Stefanini revealed that she had received serious threats before her Indian Wells qualifying match.

Stefanini shared the experience through a post on Instagram. She said about the situation in her native language. In the message, she explained that someone had contacted her with threats linked to match-fixing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefanini informed officials from the WTA Tour about the threats. The organization reacted quickly once it was notified. Steps were taken to protect the player.

Tournament officials increased security around Stefanini during the event. They also arranged an escort for her movements. This ensured she could travel safely between the court and her car.

The incident also highlights a broader issue in modern tennis. The sport has become one of the most heavily bet-on competitions in the world. It now ranks as the third-most bet-on sport globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only football and horse racing attract more betting activity. Partnerships between tours and betting companies generate major revenue for the sport. However, this financial growth has also created serious challenges.

Angry gamblers often direct their frustration at players. Many send abusive messages, threats, and violent images through social media. Some even include personal attacks after losing wagers.

In 2024 alone, data from Signify Group identified around 8,000 abusive, violent, or threatening comments directed at 458 players online. About 40% of these messages came from “angry gamblers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Match-fixing pressure is another serious concern. Organized betting groups sometimes try to manipulate results by targeting players. In some cases, gamblers have even heckled players during matches at live events.

Now that Panna Udvardy has also spoken publicly about threats, the issue has gained more attention. Many believe tennis authorities must act quickly. Stronger steps may be needed to protect players from intimidation and harassment.