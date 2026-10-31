27-Year-Old Tennis Pro Abandons Match Amid Bizarre Court Conditions

A tennis match can get heated over a disputed call, a questionable line decision, or an opponent’s antics. But at the Guayaquil Challenger in Ecuador, the condition of the clay court became the biggest talking point of the day. Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli had seen enough during his quarterfinal against Brazil’s Joao Lucas Reis da Silva, and his response caught everyone off guard.

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The match was tied at 5-5 in the opening set when Carabelli lost his serve after Reis da Silva fought back. The 27-year-old, who arrived in Guayaquil as the tournament’s top seed and world No. 75, collected his belongings and headed off court. According to La Nacion’s report on the incident, an organizer asked what could be done to persuade him to stay. Carabelli’s reported answer was blunt: “Fix the court.” He then continued toward the exit despite calls for him to return.

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Carabelli was not forced to stop because of an injury. Reports said his frustration stemmed from the playing surface, which he believed was unsuitable for continuing safely. Heavy rain over the previous two days had disrupted the tournament schedule and affected the conditions at the clay-court event. Carabelli apparently decided he was unwilling to take further risks on the surface.

The officials did not treat his departure as a routine retirement. After Carabelli refused to return, the match supervisor was called, and the Argentine was defaulted for failing to continue. Reis da Silva, ranked No. 186 at the time, was declared the winner and advanced to the semifinals without completing the first set. The decision turned an already unusual quarterfinal into a costly exit for the tournament favorite.

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The financial and ranking consequences were significant. Carabelli forfeited the 12 ATP ranking points and $3,095 in prize money he had earned by reaching the quarterfinals. The Brazilian, meanwhile, secured his place in the final four.

Alex Barrena’s Earlier Complaint Had Already Raised Questions About Guayaquil’s Courts

Carabelli was not the first player to voice concerns about the playing conditions at the tournament. Just days earlier, fellow Argentine Alex Barrena had a tense exchange with chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote during his first-round match against Peru’s Gonzalo Bueno. Barrena repeatedly slipped on the court and became increasingly frustrated with the surface during the opening-set tiebreak. His complaint was direct: “You can’t play here! How many times do we have to say it?” The incident was reported by Match Tenis.

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Barrena was trailing 1-5 in the tiebreak when he slipped and lost a point. He then called for tournament supervisor Ricardo Reis, unhappy with what he viewed as a lack of action. The exchange escalated when Pinoargote reportedly responded, “If you want to fight, fight with me.” The dispute drew attention beyond the match itself, particularly because Barrena said he and Bueno had both suffered repeated slips on the surface.

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Unlike Carabelli, Barrena did not walk away from his match. After the supervisor assessed the situation, the contest was moved to Court 2. Play resumed, and Bueno eventually won 7-6(1), 6-3. The court change did not reverse the result, but the incident had already put the conditions at the Guayaquil Challenger under scrutiny.

The two incidents were separate matches, and the available reports do not establish that they took place on the same physical court. However, both involved complaints about playing conditions at the same tournament, with heavy rain reported in the days before Carabelli’s quarterfinal. Barrena’s protest had already shown that the surface was a source of concern before Carabelli made the more dramatic decision to leave.

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Carabelli’s departure raises a difficult question for tournament officials: when does a player’s concern about court safety require intervention, and what happens when a player decides the conditions are no longer acceptable? His decision brought an immediate sporting penalty, but the earlier complaints mean the Guayaquil controversy cannot be viewed solely as one player’s frustration.