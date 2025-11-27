23-Year-Old ATP Pro Drops a Raw Confession on Fatherhood: “I Had to Rethink My Life”

The achievements on the court may be huge for tennis players, but for Lorenzo Musetti, life took a turn off it. Last year, the Italian No. 2 welcomed his first child, son Ludovico, in March 2024 with his partner, Veronica Confalonieri. Fast forward to May this year, and the couple announced yet another member joining their growing family. But Musetti has been honest about what all of this really means to him.

Speaking in an interview with la Repubblica, Musetti opened up about everything from his favorite dinner companions on tour to his outlook on life. When asked which player he’d share a meal with, he gave a charming answer—Jasmine Paolini or Alexander Bublik. He prefers company that wouldn’t quiz him too much. Revealing a fun tidbit about fatherhood, he said:

“They don’t ask me many questions,” he said. “Except for Alexander Bublik, who is 28 years old and has a 3-year-old son. He is always affectionate, and we often talk to each other as fathers. My first child was a real earthquake and a lovely surprise. It wasn’t something we wanted, we decided to keep him. I had to rethink my life.”

It’s not the first time he’s spoken about life as a young dad, but with each interview, he sounds more at ease with that role. After making his relationship with Italian graphic designer Confalonieri public in December 2022, the two welcomed their first son, Ludovico Musetti. And in May 2025, the pair turned Instagram into a celebration again, posting together to share the news that baby number two is officially on the way.

“Probably having more responsibilities and becoming a sort of example, not just for my kid, but also for all the kids that watch tennis and they dream about becoming a professional tennis player or they love the sport,” Lorenzo Musetti told RolandGarros.com in May 2025. He added, “Try to be an example also on the court, on the court and off the court. That’s my main goal, I would say.”

But is he ready for another little one? It seems so. The Italian has already taken on the responsibility of being there for his partner and their soon-to-arrive child this month by sitting out the Davis Cup in Italy, as Veronica is due any time now. Although he did receive backlash from Italian fans, Musetti stood firm for his family.

Lorenzo Musetti shuts down critics following Davis Cup decision

After bowing out to Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals in Turin, Lorenzo surprised everyone by pulling out of the Davis Cup. His reasons were both personal and physical. He stated that his body needed a break and, more importantly, his family was expecting their second child any day. With that in mind, the Italian No. 2 decided to put home life first and withdraw from the team.

The call, however, didn’t sit well with everyone. Lorenzo Musetti found himself in the middle of online backlash, but wasn’t about to let the criticism slide. “I don’t understand the point of all these insults, especially when they are directed at my girlfriend,” he told Spacio Tennis on November 24, in comments translated to English by Express. “That’s why I removed all the people I don’t follow from my profile.”

It didn’t stop there. Musetti faced even harsher comments accusing him of throwing matches—yet his response was sharp and clear. “I don’t want to receive insults from people who lose bets and think I’m selling matches anymore,” he added. The Italian made it known he had no patience for that kind of negativity.

His stance was firm, and even without him or World No. 2 Jannik Sinner, Team Italy rose to the occasion. They went on to beat Spain in the Davis Cup final, proving the depth and spirit in the Italian squad. Musetti, meanwhile, could cheer from afar, proud of his country’s success without second-guessing his own choice.

And honestly, it’s been quite a season for him. Musetti broke into the world’s top 10, rising to No. 8 from No. 16 at the start of the year. He didn’t lift a trophy, but he played some of his most consistent tennis yet, making deep runs in Athens, Chengdu, and Monte-Carlo. Even his ATP Finals spot, earned after Novak Djokovic opted out, became a reward for his steady grind. After a packed year, the Italian talent is now ready for some quiet time before the 2026 season begins. WIll he return to take away more?