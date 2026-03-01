23YO WTA Pro Reveals She ‘Burst Into Tears’ After Shocking Winter Olympics Call

The Winter Olympics may have concluded, but its lingering controversies remain. At Milano Cortina, Vladyslav Heraskevych honored fallen athletes by wearing a helmet depicting their faces. Later, 23-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk revealed her emotional reaction to the IOC’s decision to disqualify Heraskevych, highlighting the deep impact of the ruling on her and the Ukrainian sporting community.

Talking to BTU.ORG, Marta Kostyuk opened up about her reaction to the IOC’s decision. “When I learned about this decision during training, I went to the bathroom and burst into tears, because I took it very seriously, especially as an athlete,” she said.

She explained the emotional weight of the situation. “In tennis, everything is very different compared to sports where people literally build their whole lives around the Olympics. I felt anger and a deep sense of injustice in this world, given the daily struggle and catastrophe that Ukrainians, including my family and friends, are experiencing every day. I just can’t figure it out.”

Kostyuk added, “I am very disappointed. It’s a very difficult subject for me.”

Reuters Tennis – WTA 1000 – Qatar Open – Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar – February 13, 2024 Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk reacts after sustaining an injury during her round of 32 match against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

For context, Vladyslav Heraskevych chose to honor fellow athletes who were martyred during the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. He wore a helmet depicting their faces during a training session.

The IOC issued a warning under Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits such acts. They urged him to wear a black armband instead.

Heraskevych refused to comply, and as a result, the IOC disqualified him from competing in his race on February 12. He has since appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Despite the penalty, he was praised for his courage. Kostyuk also showed her support, commenting under one of his posts: “We are with you! Thank youuu” (translated from Ukrainian).

Heraskevych had previously raised a banner stating “No w*r in Ukraine” during the 2022 Winter Olympics. He was not penalized for that, but this act of resistance carried a heavy price.

Kostyuk is not alone in voicing support. Elina Svitolina also condemned the IOC, writing: “@iocofficial has written itself into the history of shame of world sports” (translated from Ukrainian).

And for Kostyuk, she has repeatedly expressed her stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict throughout her tennis career.

Marta Kostyuk explains decision not to shake Aryna Sabalenka’s hand after Brisbane final

One of the recent instances where Marta Kostyuk showed her support for Ukraine was at the Brisbane International final. She lost in straight sets to world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

However, the off-court tensions between the pair also existed. Belarus has actively supported Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. This prompted Kostyuk to refuse to shake the hand of any Russian or Belarusian player she faced.

Before the final, organisers confirmed there would be no joint photograph of the players. This was to avoid any confusion or controversy.

On court, following her defeat, Kostyuk did not acknowledge Sabalenka. Instead, she used her post-match interview to highlight the plight of her fellow Ukrainians. “I play every day with a pain in my heart. There are thousands of people who are without light and warm water right now. It’s minus-20 degrees outside right now, so it’s very, very painful to live this reality every day,” she said.

In the post-match press conference, she elaborated further. “I think it’s important for me to use my platform in the right way, and my platform is Ukraine, because I represent Ukraine, so I think it’s really important to talk about that,” she said.

Her activism dates back to 2024 as well. After defeating Russia’s Maria Timofeeva in the fourth round of a Grand Slam, she reached the quarter-finals for the first time.

She reflected on her country’s resilience, saying, “Something incredible happened. Ukraine managed to not be [captured] in three days, in Kyiv as well. So it was like all a miracle. I feel it’s not a miracle anymore, so why talk about it? Yeah, I hope that the [Ukrainian] girls can keep on doing what they’re doing and reminding as much as possible.”

Her stance for her fellow countryman, Vladyslav Heraskevych, shows her deep love for Ukraine. She continues to support athletes and citizens facing hardship.

Kostyuk will now focus on her recovery after the Australian Open, where she suffered a torn ligament. Even while sidelined, her commitment to her country remains clear.