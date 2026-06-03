22YO ATP Pro Speaks Out After Alleged Assault at Challenger Event: ‘Admitted to the Police’

Arriving at the Birmingham Challenger, James McCabe must have been thinking about getting a few rounds in before the grass season kicks off, but the Australian was in for a shock. An ugly scene took place on the grass courts, as McCabe and his father were involved in a verbal spat with a staff member at the event, which reportedly escalated to a physical altercation. McCabe has now come forward with a detailed account of the incident.

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“The incident then continued near an indoor/ball-kid area where children and adult supervisors were present,” McCabe narrated the entire incident while talking to Australian news outlet, First Serve. “My father says the staff member physically put his hands on him near a doorway. My understanding is that the staff member admitted to the police that he put his hands on my father, although the venue disputes the characterisation of assault.”

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The incident occurred on June 1, when McCabe was about to finish his practice before his final qualifying match. This is where he and his father, Patrick, who also happens to be the Australian player’s coach, met the staff member in question, and an immediate dispute began verbally. But that was not the end of it, as the Australian pro narrated how they were followed by the same staff member who then proceeded to push McCabe’s father into a doorway.

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As soon as the incident was reported, the legal machinery was put to work, with the local police force also being involved due to the presence of assault charges. On the tennis side, the LTA’s Disciplinary and Safeguarding wings were activated, along with the ATP, the PTPA, and Tennis Australia Integrity, which represented McCabe.

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According to the Australian player, there were already some discrepancies regarding the case: crucial video footage has yet to be collected, and there has been no clarity on the collection of witness statements. McCabe’s father, who had already undergone a spinal surgery previously, was not offered the courtesy of a medical assessment on-site and had to visit a nearby hospital, which he shared on his Instagram story.

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Imago James McCabe shares the update regarding his father’s alleged assault at the Birmingham Challenger. Image via Instagram/@jamesmccxbe

LTA’S Disciplinary Wings and Tennis Australia Integrity Is the Way Forward for James McCabe and His Father

The tournament has understandably adopted a cautious stance on events, launching an internal investigation while claiming that the LTA’s Safeguarding wing has no jurisdiction over this. They have yet to take any action against the staff member in question, but have taken steps to keep him and the McCabe family apart. However, McCabe has the option to use the LTA’s Disciplinary wing and the Tennis Australia Integrity division.

LTA’s Disciplinary Wing has the jurisdiction to take the appropriate steps in the case of alleged assault involving James McCabe’s father. This wing of the LTA oversees whether every member of the organization abides by it. Should the disciplinary committee find the individual in question guilty, it has the power to impose a permanent ban on the staff member if the merits of the case warrant it.

For McCabe, Tennis Australia Integrity is the body that will be key to his defense. According to the Australian player, the likes of Dan Stuk, Paul Kilderry, and Nicole Kriz from Tennis Australia have already been involved in the investigation. The entire incident constitutes a breach of Tennis Australia’s Member Protection policy, and McCabe and his father can have the Integrity Unit’s support for medical assistance, legal services, and mental health services.

In a highly passionate request, McCabe has asked for an independent investigation that adheres to all the protocols and protects him and his father. All this off-court controversy has not deterred the Australian on court, where he won his final qualifying round match against Martin Dam in three sets and is now slated to face second-seeded Kamil Majchrzak in the first round of the main draw.