20X WTA Title Winner Makes a Comeback After Retirement With a Surprising Twist

Agnieszka Radwanska had an incredible career in Polish tennis, winning twenty WTA Tour singles titles over her thirteen years as a pro. She really changed the game for her country in the sport. She really made history by becoming the first Polish player to win a WTA singles title back in 2007. Then, in 2012, she hit a career-high ranking of world No. 2 and wrapped up that amazing season by finishing as the runner-up at Wimbledon.

She was the first Pole in the Open Era to make it to a Grand Slam singles final! After dealing with injuries, she decided to retire in 2018, leaving a legacy of excellence that set the Polish standard until Iga Swiatek came onto the scene.

In a surprising and heartwarming turn of events, the thirty-six-year-old Radwanska is gearing up to make her comeback to the professional tour. But she won’t be using a racket in any competitions. Instead, she’s taking on a coaching and mentoring role for her longtime friend and peer, Magda Linette.

This is a developing report…