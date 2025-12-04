20-Year-Old American Sensation Lands Daniil Medvedev’s Former Coach In Surprise Move

In late summer 2025, the tennis scene saw a big shake-up when Daniil Medvedev and Gilles Cervara decided to part ways after an impressive eight years together. After a season that didn’t quite go as planned for Medvedev, with some early exits at Grand Slams and slipping out of the top 10 for the first time in over two years, the decision was made. Cervara, who helped Medvedev reach World No. 1, win the 2021 US Open, and snag six Masters 1000 titles, shared the main reason in a detailed interview.

“That ‘something’ was the energy around Daniil. So we needed to change the people involved,” he said. “I talked to Daniil after the US Open. He himself raised the idea: ‘After eight years, maybe it’s time for something different.’ I said to him: ’Listen, that’s exactly what needs to happen in my opinion, because I don’t think I can continue to make you perform in the energy state we’re in right now. You need something new, something different, to transform.’”

However, the well-known coach has a fresh player to mentor, focusing his skills on one of the most exciting young talents in American tennis. Gilles Cervara has been named the new coach for 20-year-old American Nishesh Basavareddy, according to Quindici Zero on X. This partnership is an exciting new chapter for both, with Cervara bringing his top-level experience to a rising star who’s on the way up.

Basavareddy went pro in December 2024 after having two amazing seasons at Stanford University, and he’s just coming off a fantastic 2025. He made it to his first ATP Tour semifinal in Auckland, hit a career-high ranking of No. 99, and even managed to take a set off Novak Djokovic in an exciting first-round match at the Australian Open. He’s qualified for the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah for the second year in a row!

It’s such a big deal since it’s the year-end tournament for the top players who are 20 and under. It looks like Basavareddy’s team is really aiming high with this move.

By looking for a coach like Cervara, who has been recognized as ATP Coach of the Year, the American is clearly putting his money where his mouth is to speed up his journey from a promising newcomer to a steady presence on the tour. However, recently, Daniil Medvedev has started to share more about the split with his long-time coach.

Daniil Medvedev still recalls the days they were together

Do you recall when Daniil Medvedev mentioned, “When people disperse, it can’t be just one reason; there must be many.” This comment was made during the Asian swing, following the end of his eight-year partnership with coach Gilles Cervara.

Recently, when the Russian was asked about his coaching changes and if he still speaks with Cervara, he mentioned, “I keep in touch with my former coach a little. But it will never be daily again. It just so happens that I already know who he’ll be coaching, because we’ll most likely be training with that player during the preseason. And we’ll see each other on tour.”

They’ve been a team since 2017, and their big moment came in 2019 when Cervara was recognized as ATP Coach of the Year for helping Daniil Medvedev rise to prominence. During that season, Daniil snagged his first two Masters 1000 titles. He went on to win the Nitto ATP Finals in 2020, snagged his first major at the 2021 US Open, and claimed the World No. 1 ranking in 2022.

They’ve both experienced everything during their time together. From achieving peak performance in the sport to tumbling in tricky, high-pressure situations. Indeed, the split was definitely tough.