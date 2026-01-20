Two Tennis Pros & Three Officials Face Punishment After Breaching Anti-Corruption Rules

Like any sport, tennis doesn’t take cases of match fixing or passing inside information lightly. And when the sport’s watchdog senses even a slight risk of that happening, they waste no time. That is exactly what happened this week.

Just recently, the International Tennis Integrity Agency confirmed that five individuals have been provisionally suspended while facing investigation under the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program. The group includes two professional players and three national-level officials.

The players named are Alana Tuayeva of Russia and Nikol Palecek of Serbia. The officials involved are Marko Ristic of Serbia along with Zsolt Bagosi and Tamas Tarnai from Hungary.

This is a developing story…