2025 ATP Awards Nominations: All You Need to Know

The ATP season has wrapped, giving players a well-earned break, but last month the tour unveiled its annual honours, spotlighting the year’s standout achievers. Celebrating excellence and sportsmanship, the awards, ranging from Player of the Year to Most Improved, Comeback Player, and Fan’s Favourite, are voted on by players, fans, and peers alike. The purpose remains simple: to celebrate the best in men’s professional tennis for the season. With this year’s nominations now out, here’s everything you need to know.

Coach of the Year

Success on the ATP Tour is rarely driven by individual talent alone. Coaches craft strategies, make constant adjustments, and strengthen a player’s confidence, shaping every step of their rise. This year, five standout coaches or coaching teams have been shortlisted for Coach of the Year at the 2025 ATP Awards, with the winners chosen by their coaching peers.

Darren Cahill & Simone Vagnozzi

Juan Carlos Ferrero & Samuel Lopez

Frederic Fontang

Bryan Shelton

Benjamin Balleret

Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi guided Jannik Sinner through a remarkable season. Sinner collected six titles and added his first Wimbledon trophy to his resume. He earned it only weeks after suffering an agonising defeat in the Roland Garros final.

After the US Open, he made technical adjustments to his serve. The improvements worked immediately. Sinner won four titles in just two months, including a successful defence of his Nitto ATP Finals crown.

Juan Carlos Ferrero and Samuel Lopez led Carlos Alcaraz through another dominant year. Alcaraz finished the season with a Tour-leading 71 wins. He also secured ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF honours.

His campaign included eight titles and two major trophies. Alcaraz’s strong team support was visible throughout the season. He defeated Sinner in an epic Roland Garros battle and repeated the feat in the US Open final to reclaim World No. 1.

Frederic Fontang continued to guide Felix Auger-Aliassime with long-term consistency. In May, Auger-Aliassime was World No. 30 and far from the Top 5. By the end of the season, he had completely transformed his year.

Under Fontang, whom he has worked with since 2017, he reached five tour-level finals. This included his second ATP Masters 1000 final in Paris. He also won titles in Adelaide, Montpellier, and Brussels. His strong finish earned him a spot at the Nitto ATP Finals again.

Bryan Shelton played a major role in Ben Shelton’s breakthrough year. Ben’s celebration at the National Bank Open in Toronto captured the moment perfectly.

The 23-year-old also became the youngest American to win an ATP Masters 1000 title in twenty years. His rise continued as he reached a career-high No. 5 in November.

Benjamin Balleret shared a unique journey with Valentin Vacherot. Their bond runs deeper than a typical coach-player relationship because they are half-brothers. They created history at the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Vacherot, then ranked World No. 204, became the lowest-ranked ATP Masters 1000 champion since 1990. The family storyline continued when Vacherot defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final. The Monegasque player closed the year ranked World No. 31.

The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award honours the player who shows the highest professionalism and integrity throughout the year. It recognises fair competition and positive contributions to the sport through off-court activities.

Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz, and Grigor Dimitrov have won this award since 2022. This year, almost the same names have been nominated again.

Carlos Alcaraz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Grigor Dimitrov

Casper Ruud

Breakthrough of the Year

Breakthrough of the Year is awarded to the player who made the most significant leap on the ATP Tour, based on milestone wins, major ranking rises in the PIF ATP Rankings, and first ATP Tour titles.

Although there is no age limit, the award mainly highlights Next Gen and young talents. For the first time, the 29 members of the ATP No. 1 Club will choose the winner. ATP has highlighted the four nominees.

Jack Draper

Joao Fonseca

Jakub Mensik

Valentin Vacherot

Jack Draper enjoyed a major rise this season. The 23-year-old lefty played with strong belief and powerful shot-making. His results pushed him toward the top of the sport. In the first half of the year, he climbed from No. 18 in the rankings to a career-high No. 4.

Draper’s biggest moment came in Indian Wells. He won his first ATP Masters 1000 title and delivered the best performance of his career. He also reached the fourth round at both the Australian Open and Roland Garros, marking his best runs at those majors.

Joao Fonseca enjoyed a standout year, too. The Brazilian carried his momentum from winning the 2024 Next Gen ATP Finals. In February, at the ATP 250 in Buenos Aires, he became the youngest South American champion in the ATP Tour era (since 1990).

Fonseca added another milestone in Basel in October when he became the third-youngest ATP 500 champion in series history. Starting the year outside the Top 100, he finished it ranked No. 24. His rise made him one of the most exciting young stars on Tour.

Jakub Mensik produced one of the season’s most surprising runs. At the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami, he defeated Top 5 players Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic. “It was probably the biggest day of my life,” he said after beating Djokovic in the final. He rose from World No. 48 to as high as No. 16 in August.

Valentin Vacherot delivered a true fairytale. He entered the Shanghai main draw as a No. 204-ranked qualifier with only one previous ATP Tour win. He then became the lowest-ranked ATP Masters 1000 champion in history (since 1990). He beat his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final and earned 1,020 PIF ATP Ranking points.

Vacherot’s breakthrough did not stop in Shanghai. He followed it with a quarter-final run at the Rolex Paris Masters. This helped him reach a career-high ranking of World No. 30. His season became one of the most remarkable stories of the year.

A vote chose nominees for Breakthrough of the Year and the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award from the International Tennis Writers’ Association (ITWA). Coach of the Year nominees are picked in a first-round vote by ATP coach members.

For the first time, the 29 players in the exclusive ATP No. 1 Club will select the winners of Breakthrough of the Year and the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. ATP coaches choose the Coach of the Year winner.

ATP Awards winners will be announced during Awards week, starting 8 December.

Along with this, the Cincinnati Open, the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha, and the Nordea Open in Bastad were named Tournaments of the Year in their categories for the 2025 ATP Awards. The results came from player surveys.

Cincinnati earned the ATP Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year for the first time. The event completed a $260 million transformation at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre. Doha also received a major upgrade, becoming an ATP 500 event and finishing first in voting at that level.

The seaside Bastad event was honoured again. It won the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year for the 13th time, showing its long-standing popularity among players.

In addition, the Fans’ Favourite in the 2025 ATP Awards, along with all other winners, will be revealed during Awards Week starting on 8th December.

