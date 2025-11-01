2x Grand Slam Champion Ends 20-Year Journey With Emotional Goodbye to Tennis Aged 45

The tennis world witnessed a historic moment today as Rohan Bopanna announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 45. The Indian veteran, who made history earlier last year year by becoming the oldest men’s Grand Slam champion with his 2024 Australian Open triumph, decided to hang up his racket after an incredible two-decade long career. Bopanna shared the emotional news with fans through a heartfelt farewell post on Instagram and X, marking the end of an unforgettable journey.

The Indian tennis great began with, “A goodbye… but not the end,” as he officially said his goodbyes. Reflecting on his journey from starting out in the town of Coorg to the global stage, Bopanna wrote about how it all began – chopping wood to build strength for his serves, running through coffee estates for stamina, and dreaming big on cracked local courts before making it to the world’s biggest arenas.

For Bopanna, tennis was far more than just a sport. “It gave me purpose when I was lost, strength when I was broken, and belief when the world doubted me,” he said, recalling how the game taught him perseverance and resilience through every challenge. Every match, he wrote, reminded him why he started and who he truly was.

He also paid a heartfelt tribute to his parents, calling them his heroes. Bopanna thanked them for their sacrifices and the unwavering faith that kept his dreams alive. He also mentioned his sister, Rashmi, describing her as his “gentle constant and cheerleader” who always believed in him even when he didn’t believe in himself.

Bopanna’s message turned emotional when he spoke about his wife, Supriya, who he called his greatest partner off the court. He acknowledged her support through long flights, sleepless nights, and missed moments, saying her “love, patience, and strength” were behind every success he ever achieved. Turning to his daughter, Tridha, he wrote that she had changed his perspective on life, adding, “Every match I played in these last years, I played for you… You are my heart.”

Looking back on his journey, Rohan Bopanna started his professional career in 2003 and made his Grand Slam debut five years later at the 2008 Australian Open. His big breakthrough came alongside Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, when the duo reached the 2010 Wimbledon quarterfinal and later made the US Open final, falling short against the iconic Bryan brothers. Those years cemented his place among the world’s elite doubles players.

Bopanna’s rise continued further as he became a doubles powerhouse, achieving the world No. 1 ranking in 2024, making him the fourth Indian to do so, after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Sania Mirza. Ultimately, he credited his success to his coaches and team, writing, “To every coach, partner, trainer, physio, my team, and my world of friends, thank you for pushing me, lifting me, and believing in me through every chapter.” He further gave a special mention to his long-time coach, Scott Davidoff, praising his guidance and calm presence over 12 incredible years.

In his closing message, the 45-year-old expressed gratitude to his fans, who he said were his “fuel” through both triumphs and struggles. Representing India, he wrote, was “the greatest honor” of his life. “Each time I walked onto the court with the tricolor beside my name, I felt its pride and its value,” he added. While he’s stepping away from competition, Bopanna made it clear that his story with tennis isn’t over, as he hopes to inspire young dreamers from small towns to chase their goals with belief and heart.

Capping off an incredible career, Rohan Bopanna now leaves behind a legacy defined by resilience and longevity. His 2024 Australian Open men’s doubles victory with Matthew Ebden made him the oldest Grand Slam men’s doubles champion and the oldest first-time world No. 1. Despite battling knee issues late in his career, he kept pushing forward, echoing the same spirit that won him his first Grand Slam title in 2017 alongside Gabriela Dabrowski at the French Open mixed doubles.

It’s certainly bittersweet to see him call time on his incredible career, and much like the fans, several fellow athletes joined in to send their heartfelt wishes.

Wishes pour in as Rohan Bopanna bids farewell to tennis

As tributes poured in for Rohan Bopanna’s retirement, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar led the way with a touching message. Praising the tennis star’s perseverance and spirit, Tendulkar wrote, “Rohan, I’ve always believed that sport reveals character. Yours showed in every serve, every smile, every comeback. You proved that belief can outlast time.” He then ended his note by wishing Bopanna “many more winning moments off the court,” summing up the respect shared between two Indian sporting icons.

Bopanna’s farewell also drew attention from global tennis greats. Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker shared a heartfelt post on social media, writing, “You will be missed brother! Thanks for the memories…” Meanwhile, rising star Ben Shelton joined in on the praise, commenting on Instagram, “Legend! Loved playing ball with you,” showing how Bopanna’s influence extended across generations on tour.

Adding to the chorus of admiration, Indian tennis legend and International Tennis Hall of Famer Vijay Amritraj lauded Bopanna’s “fantastic career”. He praised his discipline, powerful serve, and adaptability across countless partnerships and added that he truly hopes, “He [Bopanna] will stay involved with the sport, and encourage and train future champions to play for India in both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup,” a fitting wish for a player who’s inspired so many.

