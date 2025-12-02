Two-Time Grand Slam Champion Who Endured 24-Match Losing Streak Secures Surprising Milestone

The Asian swing produced many records and strong performances from Chinese players. Shuai Zhang was one of the highlights, breaking a 603-day run of 24 straight WTA singles losses in 2024 at the China Open. Now, as the 2026 season approaches, she has achieved another extraordinary milestone as she has climbed back into the top 100 of the rankings.

Shuai Zhang, the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, is currently ranked 16th in the WTA doubles rankings. At 36 years old, many people expected her to focus only on doubles. However, Zhang continued to compete in singles throughout the season. Her determination led her to play 19 main-tour matches this year.

Her efforts paid off early in the year. She won her first Grand Slam main-draw singles match in two years at the Australian Open. Later, she reached her first WTA semifinal since 2022 at the Guangzhou Open. These results showed that she still had the ability to compete at a high level. She also played several ITF events toward the end of the 2025 season.

Her time on the ITF Tour brought even more success. Zhang won her first singles title in three years. She captured trophies in Gifu in Japan, Nottingham in the UK, and most recently in Yokohama, Japan. These victories helped her climb steadily in the rankings.

Her win in Yokohama was especially important. It confirmed her return to the top 100 after two years outside that group. Zhang is now ranked world No. 90. This ranking allows her direct entry into the Australian Open, achieved just before the qualification cut-off. It also boosted her confidence as she continued her late-career resurgence.

Even with this milestone, she is still pushing forward. Zhang is now scheduled to travel back to Europe. She plans to play another event, the WTA 125 tournament in Angers, France. Her willingness to continue competing reflects her strong work ethic and passion for the sport.

Yet, her rise is even more impressive when considering her struggles. Between February 2023 and September 2024, she did not win a single singles match. Her last victory before her slump came against Madison Brengle.

She lost 16 matches in a row before taking six months off. After returning, she lost eight more. In the Open Era, only one player has a longer streak. Madeleine Pegel lost 29 straight matches from 1968 to 1972. Despite this low point, Zhang did not give up.

Last year, she finally broke the streak. She defeated American McCartney Kessler in two tight tiebreaks in the first round of the China Open. That moment was a huge relief for her. She later shared how important that win was after ending her long losing run.

Shuai Zhang revealed her emotions following her first win in 603 days

Last year, Shuai Zhang entered the Beijing tournament as a wildcard. She became the lowest-ranked player ever to compete in the event. After taking time off from the WTA Tour, the then 35-year-old used her protected ranking. This rule allowed her to enter eight tournaments despite her low ranking.

Zhang explained that her draws were extremely difficult. She faced tough first-round opponents again and again. “I played a lot of great players: Pliskova, Shnaider, Kudermetova, Kasatkina,” Zhang said. “It was like before when I lost the first round at the Grand Slams all the time.”

Her mindset changed after her win over McCartney Kessler in Beijing. She won the match through two tight tiebreaks. Reflecting on the moment, she added, “I think that this is the perfect timing. My first win at a WTA tournament was 15 years ago at China Open, and then the next day I beat the number one player [Dinara Safina in 2009].”

Zhang’s ability to continue competing is remarkable. Many players would retire at 36, especially after losing 24 matches in a row. But Zhang refused to give up. Her belief in herself helped her stay strong during this period.

Earlier this year, she spoke to WTA about how she feels physically. Zhang shared that she actually feels stronger than she did a decade ago. “My fitness today is even stronger than it was eight or ten years ago,” Zhang said.

She also highlighted her determination and endurance. “Not many people can play almost a full season and still compete in this heat with such determination. I have a lot of faith in myself because all my training and accumulation over time are paying off,” she said.

Now, Zhang is set to compete at the Australian Open. Her ranking has secured her direct entry into the first Grand Slam of the year. Fans will be eager to see how she performs on one of the biggest stages.