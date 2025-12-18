2x Grand Slam Champion Blames Polina Kudermetova’s Partner for Her Citizenship Switch

Earlier this month, the Uzbekistan Tennis Federation confirmed that world No. 97 Kamilla Rakhimova would now represent Uzbekistan. Days later, world No. 50 Anastasia Potapova announced her intention to play for Austria next year. Polina Kudermetova has since become the newest protagonist in this nationality carousel, prompting Russian great Yevgeny Kafelnikov to offer a blunt response that blames her partner for the citizenship shift.

Former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Kafelnikov spoke to the Russian outlet Sport24 about Polina Kudermetova’s nationality switch. He argued that the move carries no real impact for Russian tennis and stressed that the authority to confirm such a transfer lies elsewhere.

“Only the president of our federation, Shamil Tarpischev, can officially announce Polina Kudermetova’s transfer to the Uzbek flag. I personally know that Polina’s boyfriend is an Uzbek citizen. He’s the one who got her involved; it’s a completely normal practice,” he added.

Kafelnikov continued in a direct tone, saying the decision should not be viewed as a loss for the country. He also made it clear that Kudermetova’s legacy in Russia does not concern him. “I don’t consider Kudermetova’s departure a loss for our tennis. She made her decision, and it won’t affect Russia in any way. What kind of athlete will she be remembered as? I can’t even comment on that.”

The update around Kudermetova’s status became public on Sunday. Her profiles on the WTA and ITF websites changed to show her nationality as Uzbek. That online shift confirmed she has already begun representing Uzbekistan.

Even the UTF has issued a formal statement on the addition of Polina Kudermetova. She made headlines early in the 2025 season by reaching the Brisbane final as a qualifier. She even took a set from world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka before losing in three sets.

The federation highlighted her recent results to justify its enthusiasm. It stated: “Polina won four trophies, winning the W25 Jerusalem, W25 Istanbul, W25 Raanana, and W15 Kazan tournaments, all on hard courts. She also previously won titles in Kazan and Antalya, demonstrating versatility and consistency on both hard and clay courts. These victories confirm Kudermetova’s status as the strongest representative of the new generation and make her a key boost to Uzbek tennis.”

The organization also framed her move as strategic progress. It declared: “Kudermetova’s move is a significant boost for Uzbek tennis. She is the fifth athlete to decide to compete under the Uzbek flag. Previously, Kamilla Rakhimova, Maria Timofeeva, Alexandra Barmicheva, and Laima Vladson changed their sporting citizenship. Polina’s arrival marks an important step in the development of women’s tennis in Uzbekistan and strengthens the national team ahead of major international competitions.”

Kudermetova was born in Moscow in June 2003 and competed for Russia from the start of her professional career in 2018. She ended the 2025 season ranked world No. 104, after reaching a career-high mark of No. 54 in April. She is also the younger sister of Veronika Kudermetova, a former world No. 9 who is currently No. 30.

The 22-year-old has not issued any public statement about her switch. Her move, however, adds to a recent pattern of Russian players changing nationality.

Polina Kudermetova adds to the rising Russian nationality switches

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, ten Russian players from the WTA and ATP tours have changed citizenship. Polina Kudermetova has now joined that group. She is the fifth Russian WTA player to change her sporting nationality this year.

The others are Daria Kasatkina, Maria Timofeeva, Kamilla Rakhimova, and Anastasia Potapova. Potapova and Rakhimova switched earlier this month, Timofeeva made the move in October, and Kasatkina acted in March. Kudermetova has joined Rakhimova and Timofeeva in choosing Uzbekistan, while Kasatkina competes for Australia and Potapova represents Austria.

This subject has drawn attention because of comments from the former world No. 1, Yevgeny Kafelnikov.’ He has been outspoken about Russian players who leave. Earlier this month, he reacted sharply to Potapova’s move to Austria.

He brushed off the world No. 50’s departure, saying it warranted no emotional reaction. He also questioned her sporting impact. “I take no pleasure in commenting on this news. Give some sort of verdict on this topic? I don’t need to,” he told Russia’s Sport-Express. “She changed [nationality], fine — what am I supposed to do now, cry about it? A strong athlete? What has she ever won for Russia? You won’t say, and I won’t either. So good riddance.”

Under current rules, Russian and Belarusian players can still compete in ITF events as neutral athletes. They may also choose a different nationality, as some have done in recent weeks. These athletes have had to manage without full backing from home federations. The Russian Tennis Federation and the Belarus Tennis Federation were suspended by the ITF. That suspension limits direct assistance and reduces available support systems for their players.

With several moves already completed and more athletes facing institutional pressure, it is possible that additional nationality changes will follow. The pattern is active, the incentives are real, and the international tennis landscape is adjusting to new geopolitical and financial realities.