2x Grand Slam Champion Confirms Australian Open Return at 41 After Shocking Comeback

The WTA calendar accelerates toward a new campaign as tennis resurges from the United Cup. Yet before this season officially closed, former world No. 2 Vera Zvonareva delivered the year’s curveball by entering a WTA 100 event in Dubai more than twelve months after her last professional appearance. Now, she amplifies that shock with a surprising 2026 schedule that signals expanded court time and an unexpected competitive revival.

Vera Zvonareva will return to the WTA Tour in 2026. She has used her Protected Ranking to enter the Australian Open doubles draw with former Top 5 doubles player Ena Shibahara.

Zvonareva turned 41 in September, and she had not played since April 2024 before accepting a main draw wildcard into the ITF event in Dubai.

Zvonareva ended speculation that she had retired. She showed she could still compete by winning four matches and reaching the singles final in Dubai, where she lost to 20-year-old world No. 82 Petra Marcinko. She also played doubles in Dubai with Rada Zolotareva and reached that final as well.

In that doubles final, the Russian pair failed to serve out a straight-sets win against Gao Xinyu and Manachaya Sawangkaew. They lost the match 4-6 7-5 10-7. The result still underlined Zvonareva’s competitive level after a long absence.

Zvonareva has always been a major force in doubles. However, she reached her greatest heights in singles during the late 2000s and early 2010s. The Russian finished 2008 ranked seventh. She ended 2009 ranked ninth after reaching the Australian Open semi-final and winning Indian Wells.

She had a slow start to 2010, yet she made a stunning Wimbledon run. She beat Jelena Jankovic and Kim Clijsters before losing in the final to Serena Williams. She reached the US Open final that same summer. She defeated world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the semi-final before losing to defending champion Clijsters.

Zvonareva closed 2010 at world No. 2. She reached her second Australian Open semi-final in 2011 and ended that year ranked seventh. Those results confirmed her as one of the most consistent elite players of her era.

Now she prepares for a new year on tour at 41. Russian tennis figures have praised her comeback. They have highlighted her discipline, resilience, and belief.

Kafelnikov applauds Zvonareva’s remarkable competitive return at 41

Yevgeny Kafelnikov, a two-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic gold medalist, enjoyed watching Vera Zvonareva compete again in Dubai. He expressed humor and admiration when discussing her comeback.

“I don’t really understand what Vera is doing. I don’t know what the secret to success at 41 is. Maybe she’s eating some sort of ‘rejuvenating apples’ (laughs). Everyone does what they feel is right. If she enjoys playing tennis — great. We can only be happy for someone who is having fun and getting a thrill out of it. Why take that away from her? We can only be glad for her,” Kafelnikov told Championat.

His message captured surprise and respect. He highlighted joy as a reason to play at 41. He made it clear that no one should stop Zvonareva from enjoying competition.

Zvonareva closed out her Dubai run with gratitude. She reached the singles final. She also reached the doubles final.

She thanked the tournament and fans in a short message. “Thank you @alhabtoortennis for this week! Finalist in singles and finalists in doubles 🏆🙏🏼.”

Now she returns to the Australian Open. Her comeback continues. Expectations will rise. Good things may await Vera Zvonareva in 2026.