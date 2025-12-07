2x Grand Slam Champion Turns Down $270,000 Betting Sponsorship, Citing “Pressure, Abuse, and Hate”

It is unusual for a professional athlete to say no to a huge paycheck, particularly one that would be able to turn an independent project up a few notches. But that’s precisely what Caroline Garcia, 2022 WTA finalist and co-host of Tennis Insider Club with her husband, Borja Duran, did just now when a betting company proposed to her $270,000 to become the sponsor of her podcast.

It would have been a dream deal to most. To Garcia, it was a no-no. Because on her channel, she has seen it all. By being honest with players, coaches, and parents on her show, there is one brutal truth that has been brought up repeatedly: “Betting has become one of the biggest sources of pressure, abuse, and hate in modern sport.”

So, yes, it was the reason to turn this huge offer down. As the 2-time Grand Slam Champion says, “DMs full of insults after a match. People demanding money back because they lost a bet. Even death threats. Not because of sport. Because of gambling.” Garcia knew that accepting the sponsorship, even indirectly, would contribute to this system.

“I do not want Tennis Insider Club (like her) to contribute even indirectly to a system that fuels addiction, destroys lives, and turns athletes into daily targets,” she explained.

“Betting companies spend millions on sponsorships because it works. It shifts attention. It shapes behavior. It normalizes gambling. But we do not want our community pushed in that direction. This is not a moral crusade.” It wasn’t about judging casual betting or other athletes who take such deals.

It was about the message she wanted her podcast to send. Her goal has always been simple: “Tell real stories from inside tennis, inspire people, and grow the sport in a way that is healthy for athletes and fans. Taking betting money would move us in the opposite direction. And if we expect athletes to trust us enough to be vulnerable on the podcast, to share their fears, doubts, and mental health battles, then we need to show them that we choose values over money.”

“$270k is a lot,” Garcia admitted, “but building something long-term, honest, and good for the sport is worth more. We will find partners who believe in that vision, who want to grow with us, not exploit the pressure athletes already face.”

By saying no, Garcia sent a powerful message to the tennis world: integrity matters more than money. But she learnt this lesson the hard way in late 2024, when she faced the dark side of the sport firsthand.

Caroline Garcia’s fight against online abuse

After losing in the first round of the 2024 US Open, Caroline Garcia opened up about the flood of hateful and threatening messages she had been receiving online. She pointed to “unhealthy betting” as a major cause of this abuse. Some of the messages were shockingly cruel, urging Garcia to harm herself, wishing violence on her family, and using aggressive language.

They weren’t only from random trolls. Garcia said many were probably gamblers unhappy about losing money who were simply angry at her for the result of the match. She pulled no punches in accusing social media platforms and sports leagues of continuing to do business with gambling firms. These ties promote “unhealthy betting” that she warns will create even more potential for harm when people lose.

And then, Caroline Garcia made a surprising decision that shocked most fans in August 2025: she retired.

“Some people don’t understand, and they say, ‘Oh, but you are young,’ and everything, but I’ve been there for a long time. I got ups and downs; I’ve been through tough moments, both level-wise and result-wise, and also how I was as a person and how much I suffered,” the 32-year-old said.

“I don’t want to just play tennis just to play tennis. I’ve been at the top and what it takes to be at the top again. I don’t have the strength, and I don’t know if it’s motivation, but it’s just like, I cannot do it anymore.”

Garcia had a challenging season in 2024, and by mid-September, she decided to withdraw from her season to take a break that would allow her to rediscover pleasure on the court in 2025.

However, when the initial few months of her return didn’t turn out to be what she expected, the 32-year-old realized that the time had come to conclude this chapter and start a new one.