Ugo Humbert Pulls Out of US Open as Old Injury Resurfaces Hours Before Draw Reveal

Recurring back problems have returned to haunt Ugo Humbert right ahead of the US Open. Having first picked up the problem last year in October, the injury has flared up again and has forced the Frenchman to withdraw from the Grand Slam. He made an emotional post on social media, announcing his sudden withdrawal just hours before the tournament’s draw was announced.

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“Unfortunately I won’t be able to participate in the US Open this year,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m hurting my back again and I can’t compete for the last Grand Slam of the year.”

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With this, Humbert ends his American swing on a dismal note. He managed to win just one match in the three tournaments he played. The sole victory came at the Citi Open, where he defeated Andres Martin 6-2, 7-5, but then suffered a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Ben Shelton in the next round.

This was followed by first-round exits at both the Canadian and Cincinnati Opens. It is expected that the problems with Humbert’s back flared up during these encounters, and those issues became too serious to handle. That is why the Frenchman has made the difficult decision to pull out of Flushing Meadows.

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This is a developing story…