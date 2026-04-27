Ugo Humbert’s Coach in Trouble as ATP Launches Probe Over Controversial Madrid Incident

The ATP rulebook is blunt: 25 seconds between points, then punishment, but Terence Atmane somehow defied both time and pain, surviving brutal cramps to edge Ugo Humbert 7-6(3), 7-6(5). By the letter of the law, penalties loomed, yet the match spiraled into chaos. Now, the fallout deepens as Ugo Humbert’s coach, Jeremy Chardy, faces scrutiny amid an ATP probe into the Madrid Open controversy.

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As reported by L’Équipe, tensions exploded after Ugo Humbert’s second-round loss in Madrid. His coach, Jeremy Chardy, confronted chair umpire Alexandre Robein in a heated exchange. The incident has now triggered an official investigation by the ATP.

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Frustration had been building throughout the match. Humbert’s camp was unhappy with the lack of penalties against Terence Atmane. Despite repeated interruptions late in the second set due to severe cramps, Atmane was allowed to continue without further sanctions.

Chardy’s reaction came immediately after the match ended. His anger was visible, intense, and difficult to contain. Witnesses described the moment as highly charged.

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With a dark look, cold anger, and an index finger pointed at the French referee Alexandre Robein, Jeremy Chardy approached, threateningly, before moving away and then retracing his steps and saying, “You should be ashamed of yourself.” The words cut through the tense atmosphere. It was a direct and personal accusation.

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Several officials quickly stepped in to control the situation. Among them were Mohamed Lahyani and Adel Nour. Their attempts to calm Chardy, however, had limited success.

Meanwhile, Robein had already stepped away from the confrontation. He positioned himself a few meters back, avoiding further escalation. The scene remained tense even as others intervened.

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“Jeremy’s eyes… I’d never seen him like this,” said an observer. The remark captured the intensity of the moment. It reflected how unusual and extreme the reaction appeared. At the same time, Atmane emerged from the tunnel. His movement was slow and unsteady, still affected by cramps. The physical toll of the match was clearly visible.

His coach, Guillaume Peyre, took his bag of racquets. The two men walked away silently, without acknowledging the chaos behind them. It marked the final act of what had already become a strange and controversial match.

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According to L’Équipe, an investigation has been opened to clarify the events. Disciplinary action against Chardy remains a possibility. Any sanction could range from a warning to a fine or even a suspension. The controversy stems from the perceived inconsistency in rule enforcement. Humbert and Chardy believed the time violation rules were not properly applied.

During the match, Atmane had already received one warning in the first set. Yet in the second-set tiebreak, despite long pauses caused by cramps, no further penalties were issued. This lack of action fueled frustration.

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The handshake at the net reflected the tension. It was brief and noticeably cold. There was no sense of closure between the players.

As for Atmane, he did not stay silent. He made his feelings clear from the start, pointing directly toward the referee regarding the situation.

Terence Atmane addresses the controversy over the lack of a time violation call against him

One crucial detail defines Terence Atmane’s situation. Under ATP rules, muscle cramps are not considered a treatable medical condition. That restriction shaped everything that followed.

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A player dealing with cramps cannot request a medical timeout. Treatment is only allowed during standard changeovers or set breaks. There is no additional time granted beyond those limits.

This meant Atmane had no real option to pause the match. He could not stop for extended treatment or recover properly. His only choices were to continue playing or retire.

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Despite this, the match took an unusual turn. Ugo Humbert crossed the court and brought a chair for Atmane. The act created an interruption that lasted nearly three minutes before play resumed.

At 5-5, the physical toll became even more visible. Atmane began cramping in his right hand and arm as well. His ability to serve was severely compromised.

He resorted to a spoon-like serve just to keep the rally alive. Even then, the world No. 34 could not capitalize on the situation. The match remained tense and unpredictable.

After the match, Atmane chose not to escalate the situation. “I understand that he can be upset. I think there are reasons for it. I can’t blame him for being upset. I can only apologize, because obviously, this isn’t what I wanted. I just wanted to play my match. I understand his handshake. It’s sad to have ended the match like that, but that’s how it is.” His response was measured and reflective.

However, another perspective added complexity to the incident. Franck Paque, president of TC Boulogne-sur-Mer and close to Atmane, was present during the match. His view suggested a different interpretation of events.

“When Ugo brought him the chair at 5-4, it helped Terence, who bought time and escaped penalty points,” confirms Paque. “Ugo thought of Terence first rather than him. He was too nice. It cost him the victory.”

With tensions now escalating into a broader controversy, the focus has shifted. The ATP has stepped in to examine the situation more closely. Attention is now turning toward potential action involving Jeremy Chardy and what consequences may follow.