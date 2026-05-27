Ukrainian Star Shares Emotional Reality of Tennis in Her Country After French Open Win

Just hours before facing Oksana Selekhmeteva, Marta Kostyuk learned that a Russian missile strike had destroyed a building only 100 meters from her parents’ home in Kyiv. Still carrying that emotional weight, the Ukrainian later stood before reporters and revealed photos of the destruction on her phone after the match. Now, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue casting shadows over tennis, Oleksandra Oliynykova has opened up about the painful reality unfolding inside her homeland.

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Oleksandra Oliynykova spoke emotionally after defeating Elena Pridankina at the French Open, explaining how the tension in Ukraine continues affecting her life beyond the tennis court. “For me, when I play, I’m professional, and I’m doing my work. One day I can win; the other day I lose. And I mean, this is a part of my job. The thing is, it doesn’t affect me on the court,” Oliynykova began at the post-match press conference.

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However, her emotions became much deeper when she started discussing the reality unfolding back home. “But we need to understand that this match and making a show from this, it’s not fair,” Oliynykova added while speaking to reporters.

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Moments later, she pulled out her phone and showed an image that immediately changed the mood inside the room.

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The picture displayed a destroyed tennis center in Ukraine that had reportedly been struck by Russian attacks. Oliynykova revealed that the place carried enormous emotional value in her life and childhood.

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“The courts where I spent my childhood,” she said of Lyodovyi Kyiv. The Ukrainian then explained how deeply connected she remained to the venue where she trained for years growing up.

“I was practicing there for so many years. And yeah, of course, when I saw this…I mean, this is a huge part of my childhood memories. When I see something like this happening, it hurts me so much, and this is something so painful to see.”

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According to Anastasiia Mikhailenko’s IG page, the facility was b*mbed only two days earlier on Sunday, May 24. Oliynykova continued showing the image on her phone while describing the devastation being experienced by athletes and civilians in Ukraine.

“I can show you what the Russians did during the attack [on] the tennis court,” Oliynykova said as she held up her phone the same way. “You can see what’s happening to the tennis courts in Ukraine. Many of our athletes went to w*r to defend Ukraine—they di*d. Some [were] k*lled as a civilian in their own home.”

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Since tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified, Oliynykova has consistently remained outspoken about the situation. The Ukrainian has repeatedly used her platform in tennis to highlight the realities her country continues facing.

Earlier this year at the AO, where she made her Grand Slam debut before losing to Madison Keys, Oliynykova also delivered a strong message during her post-match appearance. She wore a T-shirt that read, “I need your help to protect Ukrainian women and children, but I can’t talk about it here.”

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Now, as Oliynykova continues becoming more vocal, she has also started sharing stronger opinions regarding the conditions under which Russian players continue competing on tour.

Oleksandra Oliynykova reveals the painful destruction of Ukraine’s tennis culture

Back in February this year, Oleksandra Oliynykova battled past Mayar Sherif at the Transylvania Open. However, beyond the victory itself, what truly caught attention was the difficult reality surrounding her daily life in Kyiv.

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“I live and practice in Kyiv, and because of Russian attacks, we have very big problems with electricity. Two hours before my train, because I live on the 20th floor, I’m entering the lift and electricity just turns off. In the end, I was just 10 minutes before my train left. So actually it’s a big luck,” she added in her post match press conference.

Despite the stress and uncertainty, Oliynykova explained how she mentally pushed herself to stay positive before the match. “I just said to myself, ‘C’mon, there was a possibility that you would not come to this tournament. Try to enjoy it, try to play more free and more creative.’ And actually, that was the key today to win.”

Even a week ago at the Strasbourg Open, Oliynykova once again shared an emotional perspective about what tennis currently means in her life. Her victory against Alexandra Eala carried far more importance than simply reaching the next round.

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The Ukrainian revealed that her father was returning from the frontline and would finally get a chance to watch her compete in the R16.

“For me it was so important. Because he’s now coming here, and every match he will see, and every day is so important because I don’t know when he will see my match the next time.” the Ukrainian explained.

And as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue, the tennis world is once again watching closely to see how players, fans, and officials react to the latest emotional revelations shared by Oliynykova.