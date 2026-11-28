Though the Northern Palmyra Trophies have been held annually in St. Petersburg since 2022, it’s the event’s 2026 edition that has caused major controversy. Up until last year, most of the participants in the tournament were Russians, as the ATP and WTA have suspended all events in the country since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022. But multiple international players have signed up for the exhibition event this year, leaving Ukrainian officials incensed. Evgeniy Zukin, the executive director of the Ukrainian Tennis Federation, has openly criticized the 12 players participating in the tournament.

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“Fans and the whole tennis community can see who agrees to take Gazprom’s money while Russia continues its war against Ukraine,” he said in an interview with The Athletic. “And the Ukrainian players who share locker rooms with these players every week at tournaments will remember it too.”

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Notably, the exhibition is backed by Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom. This has only angered Ukrainian officials even more, as the company has repeatedly come under scrutiny for acting as an energy and revenue source for Russia in the ongoing conflict. Former World No. 13 and Ukrainian tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov has also expressed his disappointment with international players for participating in the Northern Palmyra Trophies.

“All tennis players are ‘surely against’ the war, but when one of the main war sponsors invites? Hell yeah! Give me those 3 potatoes, comrade,” he wrote on X.

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Notably, the non-Russian players participating in the event include former World No. 21 Dan Evans, Frenchmen Corentin Moutet and Adrian Mannarino, and retired Serbian player Janko Tipsarević. Additionally, the tournament includes four players who may represent different countries today but were born in Russia.

This includes Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putintseva, alongside Anastasia Potapova and Kamilla Rakhimova, who now represent Austria and Uzbekistan, respectively. The event will also feature Diana Shnaider, Karen Khachanov, Anna Pushkareva, and Elena Vesnina. This year’s event kicked off on Friday with Shnaider taking on the recently retired Evans in a match branded as the modern-day Battle of the Sexes. Shnaider went on to record a 5-2 victory over the Brit.

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This tournament comes amid the recent rise in tensions between the camps of Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and Russia’s Mirra Andreeva. The two played each other twice recently during the WTA Finals, including the final. Andreeva emerged victorious on both occasions, but didn’t do the customary handshake with Svitolina in either of the matches.

The controversy didn’t end there, as Svitolina faced severe backlash for not mentioning Andreeva in her speech after the final, even though the Russian didn’t hesitate to credit her. The situation only got worse after Svitolina later admitted that she felt “uncomfortable” when Andreeva congratulated her in her winner’s speech.

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Elina Svitolina didn’t appreciate Mirra Andreeva’s gesture at the WTA Finals

“It made me very uncomfortable,” she told Suspilne Sport. “I knew it would cause a reaction in the media, and the media often side with them in situations like this. So yes, it was extremely unpleasant.”

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Imago Tennis: Australian Open Jan 27, 2026 Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Coco Gauff of United States in the quarterfinals of the womens singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Melbourne Melbourne Park Victoria Australia, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20260127_tdc_zg6_0160

Svitolina’s interim coach, Sergiy Stakhovsky, also criticized Andreeva for addressing her opponent after the final. He argued that praising Svitolina while overlooking the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was not a classy act and even accused Andreeva of trying to manipulate the fans through her speech.

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Unlike Andreeva, Svitolina has been pretty vocal about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. She has also not hesitated to completely ignore Russian opponents and avoid shaking their hands after a match. She first adopted the policy after defeating Anna Blinkova at the 2023 French Open.

The 32-year-old maintained this stance when she faced Anastasia Potapova at the Canadian Open in August, even though the latter has shifted her sporting allegiance from Russia to Austria. It is safe to say that Svitolina won’t be changing her stance anytime soon.