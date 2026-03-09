Umpire Forced to End Match After Bizarre Match-Point Hindrance

Italy’s Luciano Darderi stared at the brink, down 4-6, 6-2, 5-4, 40-15 against Australia’s Rinky Hijikata in the second round of the Indian Wells Open on Saturday. With the crowd locked in and momentum hanging by a thread, Darderi’s late surge kept the comeback dream flickering. Yet in a stunning twist, the umpire halted the contest on a bizarre match-point hindrance, sealing one of the strangest defeats seen at tennis in recent times.

Darderi sent up a defensive lob while under pressure. As the ball floated in the air, he pointed toward the crowd. Then he suddenly stopped playing. Hijikata had already moved forward to finish the point. He looked confused when Darderi halted mid-rally. The chair umpire quickly called a stop to the action.

A video review was requested to understand what had happened. Officials studied the moment carefully. After the review, the match was awarded to Hijikata.

The ruling came from the sport’s hindrance rule. The umpire found no proof that Hijikata or anyone on his side caused the disruption. That meant Darderi had effectively hindered himself by stopping.

The decision ended the match instantly. Victory went to the Australian qualifier. The crowd inside the stadium reacted with loud disapproval. Fans in the stands were not happy with the outcome. Social media also erupted in criticism. Many questioned how the point was judged.

The chair umpire explained the rule to Darderi. Players cannot stop a rally simply because someone in the crowd shouts. The official added that the review showed Darderi had hindered Hijikata by stopping the point.

Tension had built throughout the sequence. Darderi chased a deep ball and gestured ahead of him. He appeared to point somewhere between Hijikata’s side and the crowd.

On the broadcast audio, a spectator could clearly be heard reacting. At the net, Darderi told Hijikata someone had called out. Hijikata shrugged and insisted he had said nothing.

A voice in the background does seem to shout as Darderi hits the ball back. The exact word remains unclear. Still, most agree Darderi genuinely believed he had the right to stop.

The problem lies in the rule itself. It does not judge belief or intention. It relies only on what the video evidence can confirm.

This reflects a deeper issue in modern tennis. The sport increasingly turns to cameras to correct human error. The assumption is simple: more oversight brings more accuracy, and accuracy brings justice.

Technology has worked well in some areas. Systems like Hawk-Eye line-calling systems are widely trusted. A ball is either in or out, and the technology usually gets it right.

But moments like this expose the limits of technology. Hindrance calls are far more subjective. Cameras cannot always capture context or intention.

Despite the uproar surrounding Darderi’s loss, such incidents are not entirely new. Similar hindrance controversies have appeared on tour before. This one, however, has reignited the debate across the tennis world.

Aryna Sabalenka loses a point for hindrance at the Australian Open

Before Luciano Darderi’s strange loss, tennis had already seen similar hindrance drama. One such moment unfolded earlier at the AO. It involved world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The incident happened during the women’s singles semifinal. Sabalenka was facing Elina Svitolina. Chair umpire Louise Engzell made a surprising call early in the match.

On the first point of the fourth game, Sabalenka mishit a forehand. The ball floated slowly over the net and landed deep in the court. Just as the point continued, Engzell suddenly stopped play.

The umpire called a hindrance against Sabalenka. The decision shocked the two-time Australian Open champion. Sabalenka reacted with disbelief at the unexpected ruling.

Many fans initially believed the call was about Sabalenka’s loud grunting. She is well known for the power and volume of her voice during rallies. However, the ruling had nothing to do with loudness.

Another similar case happened earlier this season at the Rio Open. Germany’s Daniel Altmaier was battling Serbia’s Dušan Lajović in a dramatic second set.

Altmaier trailed 6-4, and the second-set tiebreak stood at 7-7. He was only two points from either extending the match or losing it. Under pressure, he found himself deep in the backhand corner defending.

Lajović fired a powerful inside-out forehand crosscourt. Altmaier appeared to have just one option. He needed a defensive shot to stay in the rally. Instead, he produced a moment of brilliance. Altmaier hit a delicate backhand drop shot that landed perfectly. Lajović had no chance of reaching it.

The shot looked like a match-saving winner. The scoreboard even appeared ready to move in Altmaier’s favor. Yet the point was suddenly awarded to Lajović.

The confusion came from something heard rather than seen. After hitting the drop shot, Altmaier wrongly believed he had missed it. He shouted “no, no!” in frustration.

Even though Lajović was never going to reach the ball, the cry counted as a hindrance. The chair umpire ruled that the shout interfered with the point. As a result, Lajović received a point he otherwise would have lost.

These moments highlight how complicated the hindrance rule can be. The rule has again sparked debate after the Darderi controversy at Indian Wells.

Many believe tennis officials must now clarify the rule better to protect players and the integrity of the game.