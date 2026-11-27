The 2026 season proved to be quite grueling for Alexander Zverev. He played a total of 88 matches and wasn’t at his physical best on several occasions. As a result, he was required to take medication to play a number of his matches. So, it wasn’t a surprise that he openly dismissed the claims ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi recently made regarding the use of painkillers among players today. Describing his comments as “unfair”, Zverev remarked that Gaudenzi isn’t very aware of the pain today’s players go through.

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“I think it’s an unfair comment from Gaudenzi because he doesn’t know how much painkillers we take,” he said during the German team’s press conference ahead of the Davis Cup. “It’s not like every time we take a painkiller, we let him know. I was much healthier this year than I was last year. Last year I was struggling a lot with my back. I had a lot of bone issues as well, which I luckily figured out where it came from, and I could take the medication for it.”

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These remarks come after Gaudenzi stated that today’s players are much smarter than the previous generation. He claimed that they don’t take as many painkillers and know how to take care of their bodies. Having been a top-20 player during the 1990s, Gaudenzi is well aware of how much medication players used to take during that time, so his comparison might as well be true.

“Today’s players are much smarter than we were,” he said during a press conference at the ATP Finals. “We used to take anti-inflammatory drugs and go out on court even when we were feeling unwell. Today, they are right to take care of their bodies. Djokovic is an example of how you should approach things in this respect.”

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However, it’s not like the current generation of players doesn’t take painkillers. The demands of the Tour have increased significantly since the time Gaudenzi played, and it’s not easy to adapt to them. Several players end up getting injured after consistently playing a few tournaments these days, and the number of injuries only seems to increase with every passing year.

Imago ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 National Bank Open Montreal 2026 – Round of 64 – Day 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the Mens singles round of 64 match against Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands on day 5 of the ATP Masters 1000 National Bank Open at IGA Stadium. on August 5, 2026, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Horacio Zamora / Eyepix Group Copyright: xHoracioxZamorax/xEyepixxGroupx HZ_05082026_194041

So, many of them are left with no choice but to take strong medication in order to participate in tournaments regularly or to quickly heal a minor injury. An example of this is Elena Rybakina, who took heavy painkillers throughout her campaign at the US Open.

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Elena Rybakina had to play on painkillers during the US Open

After picking up an Achilles tendon injury at the Cincinnati Masters, many had expected her not to even feature at Flushing Meadows. However, Rybakina turned the script by not only participating, but going on to claim the coveted title.

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What made the achievement even more impressive was that Rybakina had a tough draw at the Grand Slam. She had to get past the likes of Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to claim her maiden US Open crown.

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Rybakina had to deal with a lot of pain throughout the campaign and was only able to keep on going because of heavy medication. According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the 27-year-old played the entire tournament on painkillers. This forced her to take a break and withdraw from Kazakhstan’s quarterfinal clash against Spain at the Billie Jean King Cup.

“I have to announce that I won’t be able to participate in Billie Jean King Cup this year,” she had written on an Instagram story. “Am very sad to miss Shenzhen such a nice place with an amazing crowd. Last month has been tough for my body and I will need to recover and be at my best to compete again. I wish girls good luck.”

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With their star player out, Kazakhstan was eliminated from the prestigious tournament in the last 8. Despite putting in a solid effort, the team crashed out of the event after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Spain. This was the second consecutive time Kazakhstan got knocked out in the quarterfinals. The team got eliminated at the same stage last year following a 2-1 loss to the USA.