Henry Patten‘s sudden decision to part ways was never supposed to be easy for Harri Heliovaara, particularly after the duo had agreed to continue playing together in 2027. However, after the Finn’s emotional revelation about how he felt at that moment, Patten acknowledged that the way things unfolded may not have been fair.

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“Firstly, I’d like to apologize to you all, as I have done to Harri, for the abruptness of the decision,” wrote Patten in a comment on Heliovaara’s blog post. “It certainly wasn’t my intention to upset anyone. It is a very painful moment for both of us, albeit self-inflicted on my end.

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It was a horrible decision for me to make, given how close we are. I wanted to give every chance for those feelings to subside -I felt that I owed our partnership that-but it was unfair of me to keep that from Harri, and only reveal it when it was too late.”

In his statement, he made it very clear that he wasn’t claiming his decision to be unfair, but that the timing and the way it panned out for Heliovaara seemed unfair on his part and that he should have handled things in a better way. While he was apologetic about breaking up their partnership over a phone call, he also explained that he didn’t have a choice given the circumstances.

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On November 19, after they lost their final round-robin match in Turin to Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti at the Nitto ATP Finals, Patten had gotten a stomach bug. In his statement, Patten wrote that he was vomiting in the locker room and not feeling well. Meanwhile, Heliovaara had to rush to catch a flight to return home to Finland. These differences made their meeting impossible.

While Heliovaara mentioned in his statement that he didn’t anticipate the partnership ending, having agreed to play together going into 2027, Patten’s reasons for breaking the partnership were very clear. This explains why he didn’t want to delay giving the information to Heliovaara further.

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“Long story short, I felt that the tennis had stagnated,” Patten wrote. “I found myself getting very frustrated with Harri during matches, even when he didn’t necessarily do anything wrong. We both talk about our amazing “safe space” on court, which for me had somehow eroded for intangible reasons.”

Irrespective of their fallout, Patten believes that Heliovaara is his best friend and hopes that their dynamic remains the same, just without the tennis bit.

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Henry Patten Has Found A New Doubles Partner As Well

After calling off the two-and-a-half-year partnership with Harri Heliovaara, Henry Patten will now be teaming up with Briton Neal Skupski for the upcoming 2027 season.

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Three teams have gone through a team reshuffling due to the Patten-Heliovaara breakup, as Skupski and Christian Harrison also parted ways. On the other hand, Heliovaara has paired up with Julian Cash, which led to Harrison and Cash’s teammate, Lloyd Glasspool, pairing up for the next season.

Skupski and Harrison are a fairly new pair, as they started playing together just earlier this season. However, in this short time, they have been able to win two Grand Slam titles, at the Australian Open and very recently at the US Open, and also became only the sixth team in the Open Era to capture both these titles in a calendar year.

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The pair have faced Heliovaara and Patten twice in their eight-month partnership and were able to end their US Open campaign in the semifinal, 7-6(4), 6-2. This makes Skupski, currently ranked No. 3 in the world, a very formidable partner for Patten.