United Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Do Players Earn? Total Pool & Ranking Points on Offer

Sydney is set to host a blockbuster showdown on Friday, January 9. Even though the full semifinal lineup at the 2026 United Cup isn’t locked in yet, fans are eager to see Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz take on Australia’s Alex De Minaur and Maya Joint in a clash for a spot in the final.

Running from January 2 to 11, the 2026 United Cup marks the fourth edition of the mixed-gender team competition jointly organized by the ATP and WTA. The tournament features 18 nations split into six groups, playing on outdoor hard courts across Sydney and Perth. With its team-based format, the United Cup offers a unique structure for prize money and ranking points, raising a key question for fans and players alike: just how much is on the line, and how does it impact the rankings?

What is the total prize money pool at United Cup 2026?

For those who missed, the total prize money pool for the 2026 United Cup sits at $11,806,190, marking a modest 0.91% increase from last season. While the bump isn’t massive, it continues the tournament’s steady growth as a key stop on the early-season calendar for both tours.

Prize money and ranking points at the United Cup are structured differently from a standard ATP or WTA event. The overall purse of $11,806,190 is split evenly between the two tours, with $5,903,345 allocated to the ATP and the same amount to the WTA. The exact breakdown has yet to be officially announced and is expected soon.

Regardless, individual earnings will depend on participation fees, team results, and prize money tied to each match played.

For now, the confirmed figures set the baseline. The minimum total prize money remains $11,806,190, with both the ATP and WTA guaranteed at least $5,903,345 each. Once the final structure is revealed, players and fans will get a clearer picture of how much is on the line as teams push for United Cup glory.

Participation fees for the number 1 player:

Sl no. Singles Ranking $/Player % Change vs 2025 1. 1-10 $250,000 8.70% 2. 11-20 $125,000 8.70% 3. 21-30 $100,000 44.93% 4. 31-50 $60,000 30.43% 5. 51-100 $40,000 15.94% 6. 101-250 $30,000 4.35% 7. 251+ $20,000 -13.04%

Participation fees for the number 2 player:

Sl no. Singles Ranking $/Player % Change vs 2025 1. 1-10 $80,000 -60.00% 2. 11-20 $60,000 -40.00% 3. 21-30 $40,000 -20.00% 4. 31-50 $30,000 0.00% 5. 51-100 $20,000 0.00% 6. 101-250 $15,000 0.00% 7. 251+ $10,000 0.00%

Participation fees for the number 3 player:

Sl no. Singles/Doubles Ranking $/Player % Change vs 2025 1. 1-30 $35,000 16.67% 2. 31-100 $30,000 100.00% 3. 101-250 $16,500 120.00% 4. 251+ $6,600 10.00%

Now, to make things clearer, here’s a look at the complete United Cup prize money breakdown for 2026 below:

How does United Cup prize money work for players?

On top of a solid participation fee, players have the opportunity to boost their earnings through match victories. Additional prize money is also awarded when a team wins a tie, with every player on the team receiving an equal share.

Individual Player Wins:

Match Wins No. 1 % Change vs 2025 Mixed Doubles % Change vs 2025 Final $296,200 18.01% $55,800 18.08% Semi Final $155,900 18.11% $29,200 17.98% Quarter Final $82,000 17.99% $15,400 18.46% Group $45,000 17.42% $8,500 18.06%

Team Wins:

Sl no. Team Wins Prize Money % Change vs 2025 1. Final $27,300 17.90% 2. Semi Final $16,100 17.95% 3. City $9,500 18.38% 4. Group $6,000 20.00%

What ranking points are on offer at United Cup 2026?

Fans can catch all the United Cup action live on free-to-air television via Channel 9, 9HD, 9Gem, and 9GemHD. Coverage begins at 1:00 pm (AEDT) on Friday, January 2, and shifts to a 10:30 am start on Saturday and Sunday. Every match is also available to stream for free on Channel 9’s platform, 9NOW, with full coverage additionally offered on Stan Sport.

When it comes to ranking points, the United Cup follows a unique system. A maximum of 500 ranking points can be earned by any team, depending on two factors: the number of matches won, and the ranking of the opponents faced. This structure differs from the traditional ATP and WTA format, where points are awarded by round with fixed totals.

For example, the biggest points haul comes from defeating a Top 10 player, with values changing from round to round. A win in the final against a Top 10 opponent is worth 180 points, while a group-stage victory over a player ranked 1–10 earns 55 points. Mixed doubles matches, however, do not award any ranking points.

For a clearer picture, let’s break it down in the table below.